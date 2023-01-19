US Travel and American Express Renew Partnership
Impacting Travel Noreen Kompanik January 19, 2023
The U.S. Travel Association and American Express have announced the renewal of their successful partnership with American Express returning as U.S. Travel's sole official sponsor and official card for 2023-2024.
“We’re thrilled to continue this highly successful partnership, which has been beneficial for both organizations,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman, in a statement. “American Express is a leader in the travel space whose expertise and contributions to our executive board and association have proven invaluable to U.S. Travel and the broader industry."
“Our relationship with American Express supports U.S. Travel’s work to advance our mission: to increase travel to and within the United States,” Freeman added.
Erin Frankcombe, Vice President & General Manager, Global Client Group stated that “Travel is central to our card members’ lives, and they trust and rely on our expertise and payment products to travel and do business around the world.”
“American Express’s ongoing partnership and engagement with U.S. Travel is an extension of our steadfast commitment to creating the best possible travel experience for our customers” Frankcombe added.
Since the partnership first launched in 2014, American Express has sponsored several key industry events such as IPW, the leading international inbound travel trade show, the Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations (ESTO), the premier annual educational forum for destination marketing professionals, U.S. Travel’s CEO Roundtable meetings, and the Future of Travel Mobility conference.
American Express is also a valued member of U.S. Travel’s Chairman’s Circle, the association’s highest level of membership.
