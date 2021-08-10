US Travel Industry Cheers Senate Passage of Historic Infrastructure Bill
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke August 10, 2021
The U.S. Senate has approved the $1 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, with Tuesday's 69-30 vote being met by applause from the travel industry.
The historic piece of legislation would clear the way for one of the nation's most significant investments in roads, bridges, airports, rail systems and other infrastructure projects.
"This is a major step forward in securing a more modern and connected future for the United States, travelers and the American travel industry. The funding levels and investments in the bill will help revolutionize the way people move and travel throughout the U.S., and increase our global competitiveness as we rebuild from the pandemic and welcome back visitors from around the world," U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow said in a statement.
"The bill provides crucial investments to improve U.S. airports, roads and bridges, and provides a down payment on projects to power the future of mobility, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure and high-speed rail," he added.
"The bill also establishes a key leadership role at the Department of Transportation to help coordinate travel and tourism policy and investments across all modes of transportation. U.S. Travel applauds the bipartisan group of senators and the administration for their tireless commitment to making this infrastructure package a reality, which will set our industry and our country on a path toward recovery and a stronger, more resilient future for travel."
The measure aims to direct $550 billion in federal spending toward infrastructure projects across the U.S. and renew existing programs nearing expiration. It calls for $110 billion for roads, bridges and other projects, $25 billion for airports and the most funding for Amtrak since its founding 50 years ago, according to The New York Times.
Despite Tuesday's vote, the legislation faces obstacles in the House as speaker Nancy Pelosi and some Democrats have said they will not vote on it until the Senate approves a separate $3.5 trillion social policy bill.
