WTTC Launches New Net Zero Roadmap for Travel and Tourism
Impacting Travel Donald Wood November 09, 2021
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced the launch of an ambitious and groundbreaking Net Zero Roadmap, designed to guide the global travel and tourism industries in their battle against the climate crisis.
WTTC officials developed the plan in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Accenture.
By providing milestones, guidelines and recommendations for meaningful climate action and emissions reduction for different industries within the travel and tourism sector, the roadmap sets out the challenges ahead and how companies can decarbonize and reach net zero by 2050.
“I am delighted to announce our pioneering Net Zero Roadmap for Travel & Tourism,” WTTC President Julia Simpson said. “It helps travel industries reach individual targets to reduce our carbon footprint.”
“Many destinations are affected by the impacts of climate change with rising sea levels, deforestation and the loss of animal and plant species,” Simpson continued. “Communities that rely on tourism are first in line to see the impact and wanting to do something about it.”
New data provided as part of the Net Zero Roadmap showed the travel and tourism industries were responsible for an estimated 8-10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). As a result, the sector plays a key role in fighting climate change, which will require heightened ambitions and differentiated approaches.
The detailed roadmap features key decarbonization levers and corresponding actions for five key industries of the sector, including accommodation, tour operators, aviation, cruise and tourism intermediaries.
“The Travel & Tourism sector is taking this opportunity to be a catalyst for change,” Simpson said. “We have a responsibility towards our people and planet.”
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS