2020 Gay Travel Awards Winners Revealed

LGBTQ Patrick Clarke December 29, 2020

Los Cabos Tourism
PHOTO: Stunning Los Cabos views. (photo via Los Cabos Tourism)

The Gay Travel Awards presented by GayTravel.com returned for a fifth year in 2020, recognizing the hotels and resorts, destinations and transportation companies around the world that continue to embrace diversity and inclusiveness while always striving to improve their service and safety.

"This year has been like no other. With the pandemic raging across the globe, many travelers are restricted from traveling or waiting for a safer time. In the meantime, The Gay Travel Awards give us all a moment to focus on the industry's best as a prologue to a time when it's safer to get back out there," GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said in a statement.

Mexico was one of the year's big winners, with destinations like Cancun and Los Cabos popping up quite frequently.

Here's a complete list of this year's categories and winners, including the all-new Gay Travel Influencers category:

AIRLINE

Cape Air

BED & BREAKFAST/ INN

Inn on the Alameda

CAR RENTAL

Fox Rent a Car

DESTINATION, BEACH

Los Cabos, Mexico

DESTINATION, CITY

Atlanta, Georgia

DESTINATION, FAMILY

Orlando, Florida

DESTINATION, ISLAND

Mykonos, Greece

DESTINATION, MOUNTAINS

Zermatt, Switzerland

DESTINATION, NATURE

Costa Rica, Central America

DESTINATION, WEDDING

Puerto Rico, Caribbean

HOTEL, BEACH

Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina

HOTEL, BOUTIQUE

Andaz West Hollywood

HOTEL, CASINO

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

HOTEL, CITY

Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

HOTEL, FAMILY

JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa

HOTEL, GOLF

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

HOTEL, HONEYMOON

Sri panwa, Phuket

HOTEL, LUXURY

The Langham Huntington

HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS

JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa

HOTEL, VALUE

Skyrock Inn of Sedona

HOTEL, WEDDING

The Lodge at Ashford Castle

GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCER (TIE)

@tcappelli

@onairplanemode__

