2020 Gay Travel Awards Winners Revealed
LGBTQ Patrick Clarke December 29, 2020
The Gay Travel Awards presented by GayTravel.com returned for a fifth year in 2020, recognizing the hotels and resorts, destinations and transportation companies around the world that continue to embrace diversity and inclusiveness while always striving to improve their service and safety.
"This year has been like no other. With the pandemic raging across the globe, many travelers are restricted from traveling or waiting for a safer time. In the meantime, The Gay Travel Awards give us all a moment to focus on the industry's best as a prologue to a time when it's safer to get back out there," GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said in a statement.
Mexico was one of the year's big winners, with destinations like Cancun and Los Cabos popping up quite frequently.
Here's a complete list of this year's categories and winners, including the all-new Gay Travel Influencers category:
AIRLINE
Cape Air
BED & BREAKFAST/ INN
Inn on the Alameda
CAR RENTAL
Fox Rent a Car
DESTINATION, BEACH
Los Cabos, Mexico
DESTINATION, CITY
Atlanta, Georgia
DESTINATION, FAMILY
Orlando, Florida
DESTINATION, ISLAND
Mykonos, Greece
DESTINATION, MOUNTAINS
Zermatt, Switzerland
DESTINATION, NATURE
Costa Rica, Central America
DESTINATION, WEDDING
Puerto Rico, Caribbean
HOTEL, BEACH
Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina
HOTEL, BOUTIQUE
Andaz West Hollywood
HOTEL, CASINO
Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
HOTEL, CITY
Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
HOTEL, FAMILY
JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa
HOTEL, GOLF
Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort
HOTEL, HONEYMOON
Sri panwa, Phuket
HOTEL, LUXURY
The Langham Huntington
HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS
JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa
HOTEL, VALUE
Skyrock Inn of Sedona
HOTEL, WEDDING
The Lodge at Ashford Castle
GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCER (TIE)
@tcappelli
@onairplanemode__
Comments
