2021 Gay Travel Awards Nominees Revealed

Lacey Pfalz November 30, 2021

A couple enjoying Amsterdam, Netherlands
A couple enjoying Amsterdam, Netherlands. (photo via Drazen_/E+)

The 2021 Gay Travel Awards has finalized its list of nominees, which can be voted upon through December 26, 2021 for the best in hotels, airlines, destinations, tour operators and more.

The travel awards are presented by GayTravel.com, which connects LGBTQ+ travelers with safe and friendly accommodations, destinations and more, as well as other sponsors.

Travelers can vote for their favorite travel companies in each category each day through December 26. Those who participate will be entered to win a two-night grand prize stay at an Andrew Christian residence in Puerto Vallarta. Other prizes include ROAM Luggage and MËNAJI Advanced Men's Skincare products.

Finalists in this year’s Gay Travel Awards’ hotel categories include the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, Zadún, A Ritz Carlton Reserve, the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Fairmont Austin, the Archer Hotel New York, Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort and many more.

GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year is another challenging one for travelers. With the pandemic ebbing and flowing across the globe along with the newest variants, many are restricted from traveling or are waiting for a safer time. The Gay Travel Awards affords us all a moment to focus on the industry's best as a prologue to getting back out there."

To vote or to learn more about the awards, please click here.

