2021 Gay Travel Awards Nominees Revealed
LGBTQ Lacey Pfalz November 30, 2021
The 2021 Gay Travel Awards has finalized its list of nominees, which can be voted upon through December 26, 2021 for the best in hotels, airlines, destinations, tour operators and more.
The travel awards are presented by GayTravel.com, which connects LGBTQ+ travelers with safe and friendly accommodations, destinations and more, as well as other sponsors.
Travelers can vote for their favorite travel companies in each category each day through December 26. Those who participate will be entered to win a two-night grand prize stay at an Andrew Christian residence in Puerto Vallarta. Other prizes include ROAM Luggage and MËNAJI Advanced Men's Skincare products.
Finalists in this year’s Gay Travel Awards’ hotel categories include the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, Zadún, A Ritz Carlton Reserve, the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Fairmont Austin, the Archer Hotel New York, Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort and many more.
GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year is another challenging one for travelers. With the pandemic ebbing and flowing across the globe along with the newest variants, many are restricted from traveling or are waiting for a safer time. The Gay Travel Awards affords us all a moment to focus on the industry's best as a prologue to getting back out there."
To vote or to learn more about the awards, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Help Your Clients Maximize the Mediterranean by Becoming a Malta Specialist
For more LGBTQ News
More by Lacey Pfalz
IGLTA Global Convention Set for Milan in October 2022
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS