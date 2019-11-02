A Look at Austin’s Weird, Queer Side
Visitors flying into Texas’ capital city are rarely out of the airport before they see their first “Keep Austin Weird” shirt. And that phrase does a good job at summing up Austin’s strange, fun and funky vibe, which includes tons of opportunities to hear live music, taste some wonderful cuisine and surprisingly, enjoy plenty of water-oriented activities.
It’s hard to really name a “gayborhood” in this town, which is an intensely blue dot, surrounded by blood-red, conservative Texas countryside. Pretty much everywhere you head, you’ll find welcoming spaces and LGBTQ-owned businesses, not to mention same-sex couples proudly walking hand in hand.
But at the same time, you’d be remiss if you didn’t spend at least a couple of hours strolling the eclectic shops along the South Congress strip, located about a mile south of downtown. The area is home to coffee shops, restaurants and bars, and the iconic—and old school—Austin Motel. If you’re staying downtown, the area is an easy scooter or Uber ride away, and well worth the trip.
Downtown has a smattering of gay bars, including three side by side on E. 4th Street: Rain, Oilcan Harry’s and Seller’s Underground. All three were moderately crowded when we went on a weekday evening, but the dance floor at Rain seemed to be the most consistently busy.
Oilcan Harry’s is said to be most popular with the college crowd, and it features a mix of nightly events from wet underwear contests to karaoke to a Sunday night drag show. Sellers has a clean, modern vibe and also features occasional drag shows, along with guest DJ appearances. Rain has a very cool light-up dance floor and is known for its music and drinks. Other area gay establishments include The Iron Bear, Highland Lounge and Cheer Up Charles.
Get Near the Water
Although Austin is about 200 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, there’s plenty of water sports to find here, with Lady Bird Lake meandering past downtown and Lake Travis located only a short 30- to 45-minute drive west from most of the area. Lady Bird lake features an array of activities, from stand-up paddleboarding to canoeing to boat rides to see the famous bay colonies that live under the Congress Street Bridge. (Austin’s best—and free—show each evening at dusk.)
Another interesting option is Barton Springs Pool, which is located within Zilker Park. The public pool, created out of a natural tributary that feeds into Lady Bird Lake, charges a small daily entry fee. While Austin doesn’t have a beach per se, this sort of stands in for one as many locals sunbathe on the grassy slopes surrounding the pool.
Over at the extensive shorelines of Lake Travis, visitors can jam to some live music at The Oasis, rent a boat, do a zipline tour or even pass the day away at a waterpark.
Get Your Eats On
Austin is home to some amazing food—we found lots to enjoy during our long weekend. Make sure to order the tableside-prepared guacamole at The Iron Cactus on downtown’s busy E. 6th Street. Their secret is adding some freshly squeezed orange, along with freshly squeezed lime.
We loved the Gospel Brunch, held every Sunday at Stubbs’ BBQ in downtown at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The food was delicious and the band was delightful. Make sure you pay the extra $6 for a seat with a view of the band.
Owned by a gay couple, Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile is a great spot for lunch or dinner just east of downtown, and the backyard patio area offers some stunning views of the Colorado River. Their burgers come highly recommended—and did not disappoint. Nuha’s Sinful Desserts, not far from Barton Springs or South Congress, features seven sinful cookies: pride, gluttony, wrath, sloth, greed, lust and envy. Gluttony, with its chocolate batter and combination of dark, semi-sweet and milk chocolate chips, was a favorite.
Other great choices include Winebelly for tapas, wine and brews; Tiny Pies for, well, just what it sounds like; Sour Duck Market, a cool approach to fast-casual that features quality ingredients and locally sourced ingredients; and gay-owned Lick Ice Cream, with three locations.
More Unique Sights
Beyond the food and queer-specific sights—and the above-mentioned nightly bat viewings at the Congress Street Bridge—we had a few other favorite things in town. Visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, about 10 miles south of downtown, for a glimpse of 900 species of local plants and some lovely walking trails. Take a walk through Waterloo Records & Video, a longtime Austin favorite, for more vinyl than you’ve seen in ages. Or you could even learn a bit of history for a few hours at the LBJ Presidential Library on the University of Texas campus, which is currently featuring a fascinating temporary exhibit called, “Motown: The Sound of Young America.”
