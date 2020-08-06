Celebrate World LGBTQ+ Tourism Day
LGBTQ Janeen Christoff August 06, 2020
Even in today’s society, homosexuality is still criminalized in many countries, and World LGBTQ+ Tourism Day celebrates and raises awareness about the importance of LGBTQ+ travelers.
The day is celebrated on August 10 each year and involves ceremonies, statements and activities with an annual theme. Appropriately, this year’s theme is “Solidarity Today, to Travel Tomorrow” in line with the World Tourism Organizations’ response to the COVID-19 crisis and highlights the long-lasting values of tourism.
World LGBTQ+ Tourism Day also honors the pioneers in travel who paved the way and made travel safer for gay, lesbian, bisexual and trans tourists and recognizes those who prioritized respecting diversity within their businesses.
In particular, World LGBTQ+ Tourism Day recognizes the contributions of Bob Damron. In 1965, Damron created the first edition of “The Address Book,” which was the LGBTQ+ community’s equivalent to “The Green Book.” Similar to the way African Americans used the Green Book to navigate the segregated South in the United States, LGBTQ+ travelers used The Address Book to help connect them with safe traveling experiences.
Travelers can celebrate and recognize the LGBTQ+ travel community on August 10, 2020, using the hashtag #LgbtqTourismDay.
