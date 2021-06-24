Hyatt to Offer Special Discounts, Events for Pride 2021
June 24, 2021
Hyatt Hotels is offering events and special discounts to help guests celebrate Pride 2021 across the globe.
Guests can receive up to 20 percent off a qualifying hotel stay with the code “PRIDE” at select locations across the U.S. and the rest of the world.
Guests to several different hotels worldwide will also have the pleasure to participate in several different events. The Andaz West Hollywood will host a Pride Comedy Night on June 25, featuring the best of Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ comedians, followed by an afterparty on the rooftop.
At New York City’s Gild Hall, A Thompson Hotel, guests will enjoy the beginning of New York’s Pride festivities on June 25, with a cocktail hour, Drag Queen performances and a silent auction benefiting The Trevor Project.
For international Pride celebrations, the Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong will provide its guests with ‘Hyatt Pride Centric’ goody bags, and a Pride-themed wall installation, art exhibit and cakes.
The Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo has created a special Pride cocktail and has created a food drive benefiting the Asociación Diversidad de Género Puntarenas, which helps support homeless Transgender individuals.
Throughout the end of the year, more hotels and resorts will begin offering even more events and experiences to help celebrate Pride as more destinations continue to reopen.
“We’re proud to continue supporting our LGBTQ+ colleagues and guests this month and beyond,” said Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer, Hyatt, and Executive Sponsor, HyPride. “We always invite guests to confidently, comfortably and proudly stay as they are at Hyatt hotels, and we welcome everyone to celebrate pride with us. Our ongoing commitment to understanding and inclusion goes far beyond words and is supported by meaningful action.”
To see a larger list of Pride celebrations, please click here.
