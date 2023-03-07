IGLTA to Hold 2024 Global Convention in Osaka, Japan
LGBTQ International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association Lacey Pfalz March 07, 2023
The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) will be holding its 2024 Global Convention in Asia for the very first time in its history, held in Osaka, Japan.
The city is the second-largest LGBTQ+ scene outside of Tokyo, with welcoming locals and incredible food. It’s also the first regional-level government in Japan to implement a same-sex partnership system. It’s also home to the LGBT Leading Company initiative, which launched in 2019 to ensure businesses and organizations were treating members of the community equally.
“After a very detailed evaluation process, we are proud to recognize Osaka’s impressive bid and the leadership they have shown as an advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in Japan. Their commitment toward more discrimination-free spaces and travel experiences is remarkable,” said IGLTA Board Chair Felipe Cardenas. “This is truly a historic moment as Osaka becomes the first-ever IGLTA Global Convention host city in Asia–a reflection of our deep commitment to bring a more fair and inclusive travel industry to every corner of the globe.”
Osaka is also the host city for the World Expo 2025, the theme of which is “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”
“We truly thank you for selecting Osaka as the host of the 2024 IGLTA Global Convention. Osaka actively works to develop into a city even more welcoming of all travelers, and we were the first destination in Japan to develop strategies specifically in LGBTQ+ tourism,” said Hiroshi Mizohata, President, Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau. “Osaka has a long history of being the gathering place for people, ideas, and goods from across Japan, making it well-suited to be labeled a diverse destination.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association, Japan
For more LGBTQ News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS