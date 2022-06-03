KAYAK Launches New Pride Guide
LGBTQ Lacey Pfalz June 03, 2022
In celebration of Pride Month, KAYAK has launched its own Pride Guide showcasing the best destinations to celebrate Pride this summer, along with recommended attractions and price information for flights, accommodations and more.
Top domestic destinations include New York City, San Francisco, Providence and Toronto. International destinations included in the Pride Guide are Zurich in Switzerland; London and Newcastle in the United Kingdom; Berlin in Germany; Amsterdam in the Netherlands and São Paulo in Brazil.
The guide also includes helpful information on prices for flights and accommodations, as well as recommendations on where to go! For example, Toronto is home to one of North America’s biggest Pride celebrations, which are held throughout the entire month of June. The guide recommends the city’s Pride Parade on June 26, as well as the Pride StreetFair on June 25-26.
Median airfare for the destination in June is around $368, while the median hotel rate for the month each night is $228. Median car rental rates are about $100 a day in Toronto.
To view the entire guide, please click here.
