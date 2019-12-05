Las Vegas Provides Plenty of Excitement for Queer Couples
First impressions mean a lot. And our first impression of The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas was overwhelmingly positive. We tried to check in at the front desk and were quickly ushered into the VIP arrivals lounge, where Mariah greeted us, offered us a drink and a plush chair, and quickly handed us our 59th-floor suite keys.
Having Mariah assist us was a positive sign in itself, as we were in town for that other Mariah—Ms. Carey—to see her Christmas concert. But we also wanted to see what else could occupy two gay fellows for a weekend, seeing as how neither of us gamble. Could we manage to stay out of trouble?
Our smartest choice for the weekend was staying at The Cosmopolitan. I’d walked through the property briefly while in town for business but had never stayed or eaten there. We found the rooms divine, with a huge balcony overlooking the Bellagio fountains and Paris’ Eiffel Tower, as well as northward down the Strip. The view was stunning during the day and mesmerizing at night.
The room itself had a clean, modern vibe, with a spacious sitting area, large bathroom and a huge connected shower and soaking tub. A mostly opaque glass partition between the shower and the bed offered a sexy and tantalizing view of my partner getting clean while I watched TV in the morning.
We also enjoyed the food and drink there. A stop at the incredible Chandelier Bar is a must—try the Verbena, the signature drink that’s not on the menu any longer but still served. You start out by eating the yellow Szechwan button flower served on top of the drink. This opens up your taste buds and numbs your tongue a bit, giving you a more intense imbibing experience. Follow up with dinner at the resort’s Rose. Rabbit Lie., an intimate supper club with exceptional service and live music.
The Shows
We saw three shows in town, each one different and enjoyable. Mariah Carey has an ongoing occasional residency at Caesars Palace, including a selection of Christmas shows each year. Her Christmas concert was quite impressive and her voice is on point, even after decades of touring. The Colosseum is a nice venue and our second-row seats gave us a wonderful up-close view of the elusive chanteuse. Carey’s show was fun and engaging, and she had a playful banter with the audience.
Across The Strip at Venetian, we checked out the Atomic Saloon show, a fun, dirty evening of dancing, acrobatics, skin and raunchy jokes and songs. This show was intimate and sexy and the impressive bodies—both male and female—were really enjoyable to watch.
Three of the cast members were gay, including performer Davide Zongoli, whom we spoke with after the show. Zongoli explained that they have been seeing a lot of bachelor/bachelorette parties and birthday celebrations in the audience. While the show doesn’t do any specific LGBTQ outreach in its marketing, he said he is enjoying the queer community in town, which “is very small, and everybody knows everybody.”
Further south on the Strip, at the New York New York Hotel & Casino, Cirque de Soleil’s Zumanity show is a bit of a departure from the troop’s other productions. While the amazing acrobatics and performances are still here, there’s a lot of camp, sexy silliness and audience interaction here, too. The show is led by renowned New York drag queen EDIE, first created by Christopher Kenney in 2000. Here, EDIE is the “Mistress of Sensuality,” guiding the show with humor and more than a dash is sassiness.
Other Good Bets
We had some other good experiences in town, too. Make sure to schedule a dinner at sixth + mill at The Venetian before the Atomic Saloon show, where the Neopolitan pizza and homemade pasta are to die for. We loved the seasonal cocktail list, the Brussels sprouts and the ravioli with mint and shrimp.
Senor Frogs at Treasure Island hosts drag brunches featuring multiple drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Come for the bottomless mimosas and the excellent food, which we were pleasantly surprised by—the quality for a buffet-style setup was impressive. We particularly enjoyed seeing Alexis Mateo and Coco Montrese.
If gay bars are your thing, a stop in Vegas wouldn’t be complete without visiting The Piranha nightclub, voted the best in town. You’ll find a nice mix of locals and visitors here, with four different dance floors, lots of dancing gogo boys and multiple DJs. The drag shows on Saturday nights are big draws.
Before you leave Sin City, take a step back in time at The Saloon at the Barbershop in The Cosmopolitan. Walk through what is a typical looking barbershop by day and go through the door marker Janitor for gain access to this throwback speakeasy type club with a live band and fun vibe.
