Mexico's Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Destinations
LGBTQ Alberto Lozano September 01, 2022
Mexico proudly promotes LGBTQ+ tourism, given that this segment represents at least 35 million travelers worldwide, according to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). These tourists spend up to 15 percent more than other segments and travel at any time of the year, growing as a segment annually at 10.3 percent.
According to figures from Mexico's Ministry of Tourism ( SECTUR), every year around 3.5 million members of the LGBTQ+ community visit the destination.
Here's a look at the top five destinations where LGBTQ+ travelers will not only feel welcome but can enjoy many exciting dining options, lively clubs and culture in bunches.
Puerto Vallarta
One of the most beautiful beaches in the state of Jalisco. Puerto Vallarta is famous for being one of the favorite tourist destinations for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2017 it got approval as a "gay tourist destination" by gaytravel.com and even more, Puerto Vallarta has been considered the "Mexican San Francisco."
Riviera Maya
Located on the coast of the Caribbean Sea in Quintana Roo, this paradise of white-sand beaches and turquoise waters offers a wide variety of options for couples and members of the LGBTQ+ community, such as sprawling beaches, gastronomy, nightlife and historical sites.
Mexico City
Mexico City is considered among the most LGBTQ+ friendly options because it not only recognizes but also protects the rights of people who are part of this community. Among the most visited neighborhoods are the so-called "Zona Rosa" offering a wide range of recreation to make the most of the night, as well as Roma, Condesa and Juarez.
Guadalajara
The capital of Jalisco is also considered the "Gay Capital of Mexico" due to its openness towards the LGBTQ+ community. It is among the five most LGBTQ+ Friendly cities in Latin America along with cities like Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Santiago de Chile and the aforementioned Mexico City.
Acapulco
Acapulco's nightlife is one of the most lively in Mexico, so you'll have no problem finding bars and restaurants with shows as well as "discos" and nightclubs.
Going Forward
Mexico's government works with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) and the company Queer Destinations, promoting the segment to achieve the accreditation of destinations and companies in 2022.
In the second quarter of the year, Los Cabos, in Baja California Sur, and some hotels, already have this accreditation, such as W Mexico City and Hyatt Regency Mexico City, in Mexico City; Thompson Playa del Carmen, Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, and TRS Coral Hotel, in Quintana Roo; The Westin Guadalajara, in Jalisco; Hostik Hostal and TRS Yucatán Hotel, in Yucatán; as well as 19 properties of the City Hotels chain and AVASA-Hertz, a car rental company.
"We provide security, quality attention to the traveler of this segment, in addition to comfortable spaces and free of all discrimination, promoting inclusive and diverse tourism," explained the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués.
In Mexico, according to a National Survey on Sexual and Gender Diversity conducted in 2021 by the Statistics, Geography National Institute (INEGI), 5 million people identify themselves as part of the LGBTQ+ population, and 64.3 percent of this total is economically active, making it a vital niche for the recovery of the tourism industry in this phase of the pandemic.
-
