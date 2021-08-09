New Data Reveals LGBTQ+ Travel Barriers and Opportunities
LGBTQ Lacey Pfalz August 09, 2021
New research from Booking.com has revealed some of the barriers and challenges members of the global LGBTQ+ community face while traveling, as well as what they’re most concerned about while traveling.
The survey was conducted with over 3,000 travelers who identify as LGBTQ+ across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Sixty-one percent of those surveyed have experienced some form of discrimination while traveling, while 63 percent have had uncomfortable experiences at a hotel or other form of accommodation, leading almost the same amount (60 percent) to believe that traveling as a member of the LGBTQ+ community limits travel to some destinations for fear of safety and wellbeing.
The majority of uncomfortable or discriminatory experiences happen through interactions with other guests. These situations were reported the most, by over a quarter of those surveyed. Other situations include misuse of pronouns, assumptions regarding their partners upon check-in or at restaurants, or feeling an urge to change their appearance or behavior when socializing.
Most respondents (between 60-65 percent) also shared that being LGBTQ+ also affects who they bring with them when they travel, how they behave with their significant other while traveling and how they present themselves during their trips, citing a significant uncomfortability when at a hotel or accommodation.
Despite these concerns, 87 percent of respondents believe that most of the travel experiences they’ve had so far have been safe and welcoming, with positive interactions like receiving information about a destination’s LGBTQ-friendly attractions and friendly, welcoming interactions with staff members being reported.
In part to help make accommodations more transparent and welcoming to LGBTQ+ travelers, Booking.com has created the Travel Proud initiative, which includes a Proud Certified property training session, created in partnership with HospitableMe to help properties welcome members of the LGBTQ+ community better.
This program is available for free for Booking.com property partners. The program is currently available in English and will be available for the United States, Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. More languages and countries will be added over time.
LGBTQ+ travelers can easily sort through Proud Certified accommodation listings, which will enhance their confidence in travel and assure them that they will be safe and welcomed wherever they travel.
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
For more LGBTQ News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS