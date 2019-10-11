New LGBTQ+ Platform Launches on National Coming Out Day
Being National Coming Out Day 2019, today also marks the debut of an all-new, online platform that caters to the global LGBTQ+ community. Gayther’s ultimate goal is to foster inclusivity, and to serve as a go-to source of information and support for this exceptional community whose members hail from every country, race and religion across the globe.
"Although there is a wide range of quality services and resources available to the LGBTQ+ community, it all felt a little disjointed and requires a lot of research to find what you want," said Peter Williams, founder of Gayther. "We wanted to create a space where people of all genders and sexual orientations could go to discover quality services, explore community content, support inclusive businesses, services and events and even make some friends!"
While many of the services and articles on Gayther are tailored towards members of the LGBTQ+ community, the site is open to anyone and everyone. Besides advocating for inclusive services, businesses and events worldwide, Gayther hopes to connect audiences to the shared spirit and real-life experiences of the LGBTQ+ community.
"As attitudes have changed over the past 50 years, more people have the freedom to be their true selves without fear of persecution, and more people have come to know someone in their life that identifies as LGBTQ+," said Williams. "Our aim is to help the world realize that our gender or sexual identifiers are not the only things that define who we are. Our hope in building Gayther was not only to help connect LGBTQ+ individuals across the world, but also to demystify and share inspiring stories from real individuals in the community."
The fun and interactive platform is designed to promote a feel-good attitude, and it utilizes positive, inclusive language. The site’s overall aesthetic is bright, colorful and even playful, with the iconic rainbow-flag hues incorporated throughout.
Users can discover local or regional community groups and clubs just about anywhere they may travel and find relevant references and resources at their disposal, such as interactive maps and tables.
Gayther also provides relevant, up-to-date information according to country or region, including rules on marriage and civil unions, LGBTQ+ dollar and population indices, and a worldwide equality index.
A truly global service that encompasses over 233 countries, and 435 regions, states and provinces, Gayther offers specialized tools and detailed guides on every country in the world.
Part of its function is to promote inclusive businesses, services and events in areas worldwide, and, as such, Gayther represents a unique opportunity for advertisers to position themselves before new audiences on a fresh platform with a feel-good attitude.
For more information, visit Gayther.com.
