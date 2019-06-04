NYC & Company Partners with Broadway to Encourage WorldPride Visitors to be Proudly Sustainable
LGBTQ June 04, 2019
WHY IT RATES: NYC & Company and Broadway are teaming up to remind travelers coming for WorldPride to keep one of America's most well-known cities clean and beautiful for all to enjoy - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization, is pleased to partner with six Broadway shows—Beautiful, Chicago, Come From Away, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune, Hadestown and King Kong—and Rock Steady Farm, on a new initiative, Proudly Sustainable, for the month of June. Each of the Broadway partners have created a thematic campaign message to encourage responsible travel to NYC during WorldPride—and beyond—when 4 million+ visitors are expected.
“We’ve partnered with six Broadway shows to launch Proudly Sustainable in hopes to encourage and remind travelers and New Yorkers to keep our city clean—from NYC’s iconic tourist sites to vibrant neighborhoods across the five boroughs—while visiting during WorldPride,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon.
NYC & Company is reaffirming its status as the capital city of a responsible world by educating WorldPride visitors on how they can protect the environment as a traveler and minimize their footprint on the City. The thematic messages from the six partnering Broadway shows will be showcased on LinkNYC screens across NYC and through @nycgo’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook during the month of Pride.
The six Proudly Sustainable messages include:
- Beautiful – “Take good care of our baby: when visiting New York City, remember to leave it as beautiful as you found it.”
- Chicago – “Here’s a criminally useful tip: shop at NYC markets to help sustain local merchants and their families.”
- Come From Away – “Be kind and help mankind: turn off the lights, heat/AC and TV when leaving your hotel room.”
- Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune – What you do in the dark can save the earth: turn off the lights when leaving your hotel room.
- Hadestown, in partnership with the NRDC – “Everything old can be new again: carry reusable bags, water bottles, straws and utensils, and recycle your waste.”
- King Kong – “Need a lift? Take public transportation like the bus or subway to save fuel and reduce exhaust fumes.”
Through this partnership, NYC & Company will make a donation to Rock Steady Farm, a women and queer-owned cooperative and sustainable farm that sponsors a CSA for the staff and patients of the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center.
For additional tips on how to travel sustainably in NYC, visit nycgo.com/articles/green-guide-to-nyc.
For additional information on NYC and Pride, visit nycgo.com or nycgo.com/worldpride.
SOURCE: NYC & Company
