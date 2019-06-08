Queer Hotel Marketing in NYC
LGBTQ Paul Heney June 08, 2019
With World Pride in New York upon us, we decided to talk with David Lemmond, General Manager at The William Vale, an all-balcony independent boutique hotel located in Brooklyn. We asked his thoughts on serving LGBTQ travels, competing in the intense NYC market, properly training employees and more.
TravelPulse (TP): New York City is a huge market for LGBTQ travelers. Why should they consider staying in Brooklyn, as opposed to elsewhere in the metro area?
David Lemmond (DL): The best part of traveling is oftentimes the discovery of new places, neighborhoods and experiences. Williamsburg (our Brooklyn neighborhood) is a creative hot spot, with an amazing array of food and happenings. It has an eclectic culture as well as some of that authentic NYC neighborhood energy that has slipped away in many areas of Manhattan.
TP: Describe how important the LGBTQ market is for The William Vale. How do you market to this segment of travelers?
DL: The LGBTQ market is important because it helps to solidify the context of diversity in our guest profile. We enjoy providing a welcoming environment to guests of every age, color or background because it makes for a much more interesting experience for everyone!
TP: What is it about The William Vale that you think makes it an appealing property to queer travelers? Do you think you appeal more to singles, couples, groups?
DL: The William Vale resonates on so many levels! We were built to be a stand out architectural property in the city—the design and art throughout the building are contemporary many created by local artists but quite comfortable. Our service is warm, friendly and accommodating to all.
I think from up close or far away, travelers are drawn to The William Vale—and the LGBTQ traveler appreciates all of the offerings we have available on-site. We have a variety of public spaces that can appeal to every type of traveler. We offer sweeping views of the city skyline and every guest room includes a balcony in addition to the seasonal pool, elevated park, year-round rooftop bar and F&B by Andrew Carmellini's Noho Hospitality.
We encourage locals and guests alike to hang out at the property with our ever-evolving cultural programming, which helps to bring all of the aesthetics to life and resonates strongly with the queer traveler looking for it all.
TP: Does your property do any outreach to or have partnerships of any kind with local LGBTQ groups?
DL: We do! Our diverse cultural programming for the hotel incorporates a wide variety of experiences for our guests and neighbors. We are so excited that NYC is hosting World Pride 2019 and are finding ways to ensure that the 4 million visitors who are planning to visit the city for Pride 2019 have as many choices of things to do as possible.
We are installing a pride mural in the main plaza of the hotel with artist Jason Naylor, which will be included on a limited-edition t-shirt with proceeds being donated to The Trevor Project. We are also sorting out details on hosting several other key events for World Pride Month including our two outdoor film series in conjunction with Rooftop Films (My Days of Mercy and But I’m a Cheerleader), a Rainbow Themed Daybreaker Dance Party on the Roof (at sunrise—not to be missed), and a Drag Show hosted by Izzy Uncut at Westlight.
TP: David, your career has taken you to many queer meccas, from West Hollywood to Miami to NYC. What have you found queer travelers to be looking for, most of all, in their travel experiences?
DL: I have indeed been based in some amazing queer meccas! The queer travelers want to be able to experience a Hotel stay like everyone else does, or a little bit better than everyone else does, without any stigma or restrictions on how they enjoy the Hotel or neighborhood. They want a comfortable and safe place to call home while they are away from home! It’s our job to provide that to the most diverse group of people in the world.
TP: How does The William Vale help new employees understand how to be sensitive to various travelers' needs, such as LGBTQ guests? Is there any sort of formal training they go through?
DL: As the landscape continues to evolve and change to be more inclusive, it actually requires us to reach out for support in diversity training. Our first dedicated trainings will kick off this summer for all employees! Fundamentally we are focused on providing a positive guest experience with hospitality being key to our success. The additional training will facilitate our ability to be on point to more of our guests and further build on our commitment to creating a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for all.
TP: Do you have any advice for other GMs just starting out in the business, in how to develop a welcoming, inclusive property, where everyone feels welcome?
DL: I do, I think it is most important to champion your personal brand of hospitality for all guests. Use your own voice, style and incorporate your personality into everything you do. The authenticity which comes from using your own true voice resonates strongly and builds a sense of community and trust with staff, guests, and the neighborhood.
