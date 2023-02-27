Last updated: 12:35 AM ET, Mon February 27 2023

Top 10 Safest Countries for LGBTQ+ Travelers

LGBTQ Laurie Baratti February 26, 2023

hands, heart, pride, LGBTQ, gay rights, rainbow, flag, love
Hands forming the shape of a heart in front of a rainbow flag flying at an LGBTQ+ Pride parade. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Cunaplus_M.Faba)

With the U.K.’s LGBTQ+ History Month coming to a close, London-based SEO agency Reboot felt it was a good time to find out which countries around the world are the safest for members of the queer community.

So, the firm set out to confidently compile a list of the top 10 safest countries, collecting data on LGBTQ+ rights in more than 160 nations around the world. In doing so, it was also able to create a ranking of the most dangerous countries for LGBTQ+ people to live or travel in.

MORE LGBTQ
United Airlines

United and Virgin Australia Celebrate Pride Flight from...

Puerto Rico flag on beach

IGLTA Looks Toward 2023 Convention

Quito

Quito’s Delightful Mix of Food, Culture, and...

To assess the status of LGBTQ+ rights in each of these nations, the company examined their legislation in 10 essential categories, including societal acceptance, homosexual activity, same-sex marriage, censorship, gender reassignment, discrimination, employability, housing and the ability to adopt a child. Researchers turned to such available resources for data as government websites and existing global surveys.

Funnily enough, nine out of 10 of the world’s safest countries to visit or reside in as an LGBTQ+ person are in Europe, with Canada being the single exception, coming in fifth place. All of these nations have legalized same-sex marriage, gender reassignment and the ability of LGBTQ+ persons to adopt children.

The top 10’s other shared attributes include minimal discrimination, with employment and housing prospects for members of the queer community being nearly identical to those available to any cisgender straight person. There are also lower levels of reported hate crimes in these areas.

The 10 Safest Countries for LGBTQ+ People
RankCountryScore
1Iceland9.97/10
2The Netherlands9.92/10
3Norway9.91/10
4Sweden9.88/10
5Canada9.85/10
6Spain9.82/10
7Denmark9.8/10
8United Kingdom9.75/10
9Malta9.7/10
10Belgium9.69/10

These countries are also mostly or entirely without censorship of LGBTQ+ population, with security for the community being encouraged through established safe spaces, gay bars and strict laws addressing homophobic behavior. Primary differences among the top 10 list are overarching societal views on the LGBTQ+ community, which can vary somewhat, depending upon the nation you’re visiting.

For an even broader view of Reboot’s findings, check out the full list of 168 Countries Ranked Most to Least Safe for LGBTQ+ People.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Europe

For more LGBTQ News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
United Airlines

United and Virgin Australia Celebrate Pride Flight from San...

United Airlines

IGLTA Looks Toward 2023 Convention

Quito’s Delightful Mix of Food, Culture, and Outdoor Adventure

Report Highlights American LGBTQ+ Traveler Habits

gallery icon 23 Fantastic LGBTQ Destinations for 2023

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS