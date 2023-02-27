Top 10 Safest Countries for LGBTQ+ Travelers
With the U.K.’s LGBTQ+ History Month coming to a close, London-based SEO agency Reboot felt it was a good time to find out which countries around the world are the safest for members of the queer community.
So, the firm set out to confidently compile a list of the top 10 safest countries, collecting data on LGBTQ+ rights in more than 160 nations around the world. In doing so, it was also able to create a ranking of the most dangerous countries for LGBTQ+ people to live or travel in.
To assess the status of LGBTQ+ rights in each of these nations, the company examined their legislation in 10 essential categories, including societal acceptance, homosexual activity, same-sex marriage, censorship, gender reassignment, discrimination, employability, housing and the ability to adopt a child. Researchers turned to such available resources for data as government websites and existing global surveys.
Funnily enough, nine out of 10 of the world’s safest countries to visit or reside in as an LGBTQ+ person are in Europe, with Canada being the single exception, coming in fifth place. All of these nations have legalized same-sex marriage, gender reassignment and the ability of LGBTQ+ persons to adopt children.
The top 10’s other shared attributes include minimal discrimination, with employment and housing prospects for members of the queer community being nearly identical to those available to any cisgender straight person. There are also lower levels of reported hate crimes in these areas.
|Rank
|Country
|Score
|1
|Iceland
|9.97/10
|2
|The Netherlands
|9.92/10
|3
|Norway
|9.91/10
|4
|Sweden
|9.88/10
|5
|Canada
|9.85/10
|6
|Spain
|9.82/10
|7
|Denmark
|9.8/10
|8
|United Kingdom
|9.75/10
|9
|Malta
|9.7/10
|10
|Belgium
|9.69/10
These countries are also mostly or entirely without censorship of LGBTQ+ population, with security for the community being encouraged through established safe spaces, gay bars and strict laws addressing homophobic behavior. Primary differences among the top 10 list are overarching societal views on the LGBTQ+ community, which can vary somewhat, depending upon the nation you’re visiting.
For an even broader view of Reboot’s findings, check out the full list of 168 Countries Ranked Most to Least Safe for LGBTQ+ People.
