United and Virgin Australia Celebrate Pride Flight from San Fran to Sydney
Lacey Pfalz February 23, 2023
United Airlines and Virgin Australia partnered to offer connection to the world’s largest Pride celebration in Sydney, Australia with a special flight staffed entirely by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, which departed on Wednesday, February 22 from San Francisco International Airport.
Pride celebrations began at the gate, while onboard travelers enjoyed giveaways and activities. Upon arrival, guests enjoyed a welcome party in Sydney.
"Virgin Australia launched our initial Pride Flight in the middle of the pandemic and fast forward to today, we have flights all over Australia, and our very first international Pride Flight from San Francisco with our wonderful partner, United Airlines," said Jayne Hrdlicka, CEO for Virgin Australia Group. "It's so important that we use our voice to promote diversity and inclusion in the communities in which we live, work and fly. Our partnership with United Airlines is incredibly important and it's so wonderful to witness the collaboration between the airlines, and the joy we have brought our guests in spreading pride right across the Pacific and throughout Australia."
Virgin Australia has been connecting travelers to Australia to celebrate the event since 2021, but it’s the first time United has. United also donated $25,000 to the Trevor Project. It does have a long history of allyship, though, being the first U.S. airline to fully recognize domestic partnerships back in 1999 and also to offer non-binary gender options in its booking channels in 2019.
"As a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community and the leading carrier from the U.S. to Australia, United is thrilled to join the party and help people celebrate the upcoming Pride events in Sydney," said Lori Augustine, Vice President of Operations for United in San Francisco. "At United, we recognize, embrace and celebrate the differences that make our customers and employees unique. We're committed to creating an inclusive work environment while supporting the diverse communities we serve. Our Pride Flight is yet another example of how at United, Good Leads the Way."
