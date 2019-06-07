When Properties Need Help Serving LGBTQ Customers
Billy Kolber is a renowned voice in the LGBTQ travel segment, having founded the iPad-based gay men’s magazine, Man About World, once serving as Editor-in-Chief of Out & About and previously holding the title of director of travel for PlanetOut.
Now he’s focusing on a new need in the market, having founded HospitableMe, a business that helps tourism and hospitality companies with strategy, marketing and training. We caught up with him to get his input on what hotel properties are doing right—and wrong.
TravelPulse (TP): Tell us about how HospitableMe formed? What need did you see in the market?
Billy Kolber (BK): One of our cruise clients asked if we could do sensitivity training for their staff. As a team, we’d observed trainings done by HR professionals, which felt compliance-based, or by community non-profits, which felt advocacy-based.
We created a curriculum that was based on consumer experience and hospitality. Most hospitality professionals have never had a professional conversation about LGBTQ travelers. Leading that conversation was powerful and actionable for our audience, and life-changing for us when we saw how impactful our curriculum was.
TP: What are some of the most common mistakes that hotels make with respect to LGBTQ travelers?
BK: They promise personalized, authentic service without providing their front-line staff a way to understand the issues faced by LGBTQ travelers or giving them the tools and language to feel comfortable engaging with them. Afraid of saying or doing the wrong thing, their staff retreats from LGBTQ interaction instead of engaging, and that leads to common small service errors—like a welcome note addressed to Mr. & Mrs. for a same-sex couple—that feel very impersonal to their guests.
TP: Where do most properties need help? With marketing to queer travelers? Training their staff? Or something else?
BK: They need help marketing to the queer travelers—the full range of LGBTQ+ communities, not just gay men. And they need training around gender diversity in particular. It’s a complicated topic that’s hard to talk about, but necessary if we’re going to break the centuries-old gendered service paradigms that feel old fashioned even to straight, cis-gendered travelers.
HospitableMe is growing so quickly because of our curriculum that takes this complicated, nuanced subject and makes it easy for all kinds of people to understand, internalize and act upon. It is part sociology, part history, part biology, part believe-it-or-not. People laugh, people cry—we’ve even had three people come out to their colleagues during our training sessions!
Helping facilitate this conversation—making it okay to be and talk about LGBTQ+ in their workplace—is where properties need the most help.
TP: Describe how your team works with a property. What all is involved? How long do training sessions last?
BK: We have two core training products: Our Everyone Welcome program is a 45-90 minute interactive presentation that explains who LGBTQ+ travelers are, how we're different and similar to mainstream travelers, how we are relevant to travel, how we are relevant to the specific client, how we are commonly mistreated—often unintentionally—and how to be more respectful and welcoming to us, and feel more comfortable engaging with us.
Everyone Welcome is a general education program and is tailored to all kinds of tourism and hospitality organizations. We have a version for C-suite leaders, for sales and marketing teams, for operations teams, for Destination Marketing Organizations, for DMO constituencies and for membership organizations.
We also do live training for consumer-facing hospitality professionals. This is adapted from Everyone Welcome, but includes property-specific and role-specific training so that the situational examples and role-play exercises are relevant to the specific audience. The front desk team has a different set of interactions and potential client issues than the Housekeeping or Restaurant teams.
Right now, it’s on-site; in Q4, we’ll debut a live web classroom. Live and interactive training is essential because it’s a lot of information, it’s always evolving and people need to be able to ask questions to really build understanding.
TP: How important is a property’s social media channels in attracting queer travelers? Is one channel more important today?
BK: All channels are important in attracting queer travelers. Our strategy with clients isn’t so much segmentation or making sure they have a queer social media plan for each community, but to make sure that everything they do feels diverse and inclusive. Among the most sophisticated marketers, the trend is to make sure queer people are represented everywhere in your media presence. For targeted reach to queer travelers, Facebook and Instagram remain the most important channels.
TP: Are there some success stories you can tell us about? What brands or properties are doing a really great job in catering to queer travelers?
BK: There are lots of brands doing a great job of reaching out to queer travelers. Marriott’s Love Travels campaign, Belmond’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, Kimpton’s database of customers interested in LGBTQ—they simply ask it as one of their consumer interest categories!
