WorldPride Is Lighting Up Sydney Australia
LGBTQ Paul Heney March 03, 2023
Sydney is queerer than ever this week, as an estimated 500,000 visitors are in town for WorldPride, the first time the event has been held in the Southern Hemisphere.
WorldPride is said to be the city’s largest draw since the 2000 Olympics were held here—and is running in conjunction with the ever-popular Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
Arriving in style
Qantas featured a special Pride Flight from LAX to Sydney in advance of the opening ceremonies. The 787 flight included a special party for all passengers in the LAX Qantas lounge, as well as onboard entertainment such as comedians, entertainers, and drag queens. With activities such as drag bingo and a makeup class, the 15-hour flight actually flew by.
Mark Collins and his fiancé, Cramer McMullen, live in Charlotte, N.C. and were on the Pride Flights in premium economy. They decided to travel to Australia for the first time because of WorldPride.
“We love to travel,” said Collins. “And we had never been to Australia. We heard that WorldPride was happening in Sydney, so we figured it would be a great opportunity to go explore a part of the world we haven’t been to yet.”
McMullen explained that the initial flight they booked was canceled, and they ended up rebooking onto the Qantas Pride flight.
“At the time, we really didn’t know what the flight was about. But we’ve been very pleased to be on it—it was probably the best flight we’ve ever taken.”
The couple said they’re most looking forward to meeting people around the world who are part of their LGBTQ family community. McMullen said it would be a chance to connect with people and a chance to have a good time, “to let loose and to live in our freedom and authenticity.”
Something for everyone
Highlights so far include an opening concert featuring entertainers like Charli XCX and local sensation Kylie Minogue and a spectacular gala concert called Blak & Deadly, focused on the music of First Nations people. And the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on Saturday was returning in full force for the first time since 2020. Meanwhile, the three-day Sydney WorldPride Human Rights Conference has just wrapped up, with fascinating panel discussions on topics such as greenwashing and electing queer officials.
The WorldPride festivities continue through March 6th, with multiple drag brunches all across town, a Pride Village set up along parts of Crown Street near Oxford Street (in the city’s famed gayborhood), a Sissy Ball Grand Finale, WorldPride march across the iconic Harbour Bridge, special Harbour Bridge Pride Climbs, and a closing concert celebration.
From the Park Hyatt Sydney’s spectacular nighttime rainbow lighting to the Kimpton Margot Sydney’s lobby that is bedecked in Pride flags, walking around town means continuously discovering rainbows. Plus, landmarks like the Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House are also lit up in rainbow colors on many evenings.
And it’s not just Sydney, with communities all across New South Wales getting into the act.
Popular Sydney weekend destinations like the Blue Mountains and the Hunter Valley wine region are also welcoming visitors in for WorldPride.
For example, at the wonderful Scenic World in Katoomba (located in the nearby Blue Mountains), the popular Scenic Skyway, a horizontal cable car that glides between cliff tops, currently boasts an enormous Pride flag on its side, broadcasting a message of inclusivity to the whole region.
For more information on Australia
For more LGBTQ News
More by Paul Heney
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS