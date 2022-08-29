Air Canada Names Günther Leudesdorf New General Manager for Mexico and Colombia
Since August 22, Air Canada has incorporated Günther Leudesdorf as General Manager of Mexico and Colombia. This new appointment will strengthen the company's presence in two of Latin America's most important countries.
Leudesdorf highlighted the challenge this represents. “Arriving at Air Canada Mexico means great satisfaction, first of all for the honor of being able to be part of the historic commitment that the company has with the country and the region, as well as the possibility of continuing to contribute to this industry that I am so passionate about."
Leudesdorf is originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he started his professional career in tourism and hospitality, then he continued in the financial services industry and is currently in the process of certification in different methodologies by the Scrum Alliance, an organization that is responsible for delivering the most prestigious professional certifications with international reach.
Luis Noriega, Sales Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, was in charge of warmly welcoming him, stressing that "For Air Canada it is an honor to be able to count on the talent, experience and passion that Günther will bring to the leading commercial teams in the region, as this new appointment will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth in Mexico and Colombia."
Air Canada offers service from Mexico City, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas that includes destinations like Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Quebec, and Victoria. It also connects Mexico City with Frankfurt, Madrid, Rome, Paris, Amsterdam, and Taipei. Air Canada also offers service from Cancun to Copenhagen, Paris, and Madrid, among others. In the case of Colombia, Air Canada connects Bogota with Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Quebec, Edmonton, and Ottawa.
Canada's flag carrier said in a statement that this is how the company, recognized as "The Best Airline in North America" by the Skytrax World Airline Awards, continues to make improvements to continue its activities with the more than 1,600 daily flights to Canada, from the five continents.
