Albert Herrera Appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection announced the appointment of Albert Herrera as chief commercial officer, effective April 12, 2021.
In this role, Herrera will be responsible for managing the company’s relationships with partners to maximize their offerings to the organization’s premium leisure, corporate and entertainment travel advisors. Herrera will report to Global Travel Collection President Angie Licea.
“We are excited and proud to welcome Albert to the Global Travel Collection team,” said Licea. “We trust that Albert’s record of developing partnerships, forging strong relationships with clients, and creating real value through innovative experiences will enhance Global Travel Collection’s offerings in these areas. We look forward to tapping Albert’s creativity and influence to further expand our footprint.”
Herrera joins Global Travel Collection from Virtuoso where he held one of the most prominent executive positions: Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. He served in leadership roles connecting the network’s extensive product portfolio with its elite advisor membership. For the last nine years, Herrera also managed cruise, tour, land and tourism board relationships after transforming the hotel program upon joining Virtuoso in 2004. His governance of these partnerships and his unrivaled passion for travel make him one of the most respected figures in travel.
Herrera’s appointment will not affect Global Travel Collection’s relationship with Virtuoso. “We value our partnership and will continue to work together,” said Licea.
Herrera’s impressive career spans more than 30 years and his knowledge of the upscale travel business is unparalleled. His expertise includes sales and marketing, identifying key market segments, recruiting and training strong sales and marketing teams, and increasing the customer base for travel providers of all sizes and in varying markets.
Previously, Herrera worked at The Carlyle, which he joined as Director of Sales & Marketing after Rosewood Hotels & Resorts acquired ownership. He previously led Rosewood’s New York office, and prior to joining the company in 1998, he served as Sales & Marketing Director at The Oriental and as Director of Sales at The Regent, both in Singapore. Additionally, he has held sales posts with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts in San Francisco and New York, as well as at The Manila Peninsula in the Philippines. He currently serves on the board of directors of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association.
