ALG CEO Alex Zozaya Named Champion of Dominican Republic Tourism

People Apple Leisure Group Patrick Clarke December 04, 2019

Alex Zozaya at the Apple Gala
PHOTO: ALG Executive Chairman Alex Zozaya raises a glass at the Apple Vacations gala in Chicago. (photo courtesy of Apple Vacations)

Apple Leisure Group (ALG) CEO Alex Zozaya was recognized as a champion of Dominican Republic tourism at the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic's (Asonahores) third annual Tourism Investment Forum in Santo Domingo on Monday.

"It is an honor to receive such recognition from Asonahores," said Zozaya, per Arecoa.com. "I feel very fortunate to have arrived in this country in full growth. Tourism provides opportunities for professional and personal growth."

Zozaya, who first invested in the Caribbean destination nearly two decades ago, has long been an ally of the country's all-important tourism sector, recently coming to its defense amid a wave of sensationalized media reports this year that negatively impacted the DR's reputation, especially among Americans.

In addition to Zozaya, panelists at this week's forum included Grupo Puntacana CEO Frank Rainieri and Rafael Blanco Canto, co-founder and executive vice president of the Viva Wyndham hotel chain.

Last year, Zozaya received the Reportur Award at the international tourism trade fair FITUR in Madrid, where he was described as "a businessman of avant-garde and vision."

Patrick Clarke
