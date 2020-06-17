Allianz Partners USA Promotes Elena Edwards to CEO
People Allianz Global Assistance June 17, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The former General Manager of the Allianz's U.S. business unit boasts nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Allianz Partners, a leading travel insurance and assistance company, has announced that Elena Edwards has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. business unit.
Edwards succeeds Michael J. Nelson, who has left the company in order to accept another opportunity in the travel industry. Edwards joined Allianz Partners in 2019 when she was named to the newly created role of General Manager of the U.S. business unit.
Prior to joining Allianz, Edwards held a number of executive positions at Genworth Financial. Her career at General Electric companies spanned 30 years, including 17 years in the insurance industry.
“We’re deeply grateful for the leadership and dedication that Mike has demonstrated while rapidly growing the U.S. business during the eight years he spent with us,” said Sirma Boshnakova, Chief Executive Officer of Europe-based Allianz Partners Group.
“While we thank Mike for his service and wish him the best, we are tremendously excited to have Elena as our US CEO. Her leadership of our people and core business have contributed to our success and will help ensure a smooth transition. In addition, her strength of character and experience with driving strategic change during a time of significant market adversity will be a great asset in guiding the company through this current unprecedented time.”
Edwards will report to Dan Assouline, Chief Markets Officer at Allianz Partners Group.
SOURCE: Allianz Partners press release.
For more information on Allianz Global Assistance, United States
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS