American Queen Steamboat Company Announces New Vice President of Hotel Operations
People American Queen Steamboat Company January 14, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Rodney Bailey joins the American Queen Steamboat Company team with more than 20 years of industry experience. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
American Queen Steamboat Company is pleased to announce Rodney Bailey as Vice President of Hotel Operations. Bailey joins the company after serving as President/Owner of RAB Hospitality, LLC, a firm specializing in hospitality operations consulting.
As Vice President of Hotel Operations, Bailey will be responsible for all hotel and hospitality operations onboard AQSC’s overnight cruise vessels, including the American Queen, American Duchess, American Empress and the company’s newest vessel, American Countess.
Across AQSC’s four flagship vessels, Bailey will manage the strategic planning, financial and administrative functions dedicated to overseeing more than 400 staterooms and suites, full-service food and beverage operations including multiple bars and dining venues, onboard entertainment and shows and other unique operations that make AQSC an award-winning river cruise destination and provider of unmatched guest service.
“Rodney brings a new perspective on hospitality to our hotel operations and we are delighted to welcome him to the American Queen family as vice president of hotel operations,” said David Kelly, Executive Vice President Vessel Operations, Hornblower Group. “Rodney has had an impressive career and his developed skills in hotel operations will be a great asset to our company. I am certain his propensity for results and hands-on leadership will help build on American Queen Steamboat Company’s high level of service excellence.”
Bailey joins AQSC with two decades of international experience in hospitality. Bailey previously served as the Corporate Director of Hotel Operations for Celebrity Cruise Lines, where he was responsible for hotel operations across 14 vessels which included food and beverage, finance, retail, casino, activities, shore excursions and entertainment departments.
Additionally, Bailey served as Executive Rooms Director for Mandarin Hotel Group and Executive Assistant Room Manager at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company’s Rooms Division, leading the integration team through the acquisition of Ritz-Carlton by Marriott International.
“I’m thrilled to join the team at American Queen Steamboat Company and act as a leader in hotel operations, especially as we navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bailey, “I look forward to being adaptable and using my valuable industry experience to help align the people and processes of American Queen and elevate hotel operations across the company.”
SOURCE: American Queen Steamboat Company press release.
