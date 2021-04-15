American Queen Steamboat Company, Victory Cruise Lines Expand Sales and Revenue Teams
April 15, 2021
American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines have expanded and enhanced their sales and revenue management teams, with four appointments.
Joe Jiffo has assumed the position of vice president of sales for American Queen Steamboat Company. He formerly served as vice president of business development for The Network of Entrepreneurs Selling Travel (NEST) and has also held positions at Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and Exclusive Group Travel.
Garrett Ford joined Victory Cruise Lines senior director of sales. Most recently, he held the position of sales director for Visit Orlando and has also worked for Disney Cruise Line and Disney Vacation Club.
Christian Laskaros was appointed director of revenue and yield for American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines. Prior to the appointment, he served as director of revenue management with IHG.
Kevin Smith, who joined American Queen Steamboat Company as a business development manager in 2019, has been promoted to senior director of sales for the company. Smith has also held positions at such lines as AmaWaterways River Cruises and Silversea Cruises.
“Following the successful launch of our latest paddlewheeler, the American Countess, we are excited to continue the momentum with the growth of our sales and revenue management teams,” said Shawn Bierdz, president of American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines.
“This particular group of executives boasts an impressive background, and we look forward to utilizing their expertise as we expand our offerings.”
