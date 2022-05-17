American Queen Voyages Names David Giersdorf Acting President
American Queen Voyages announced that cruise industry veteran David Giersdorf has been named acting president of the growing company.
Chief Operating Officer Shawn Bierdz is transitioning out of the company. Giersdorf, a long-time travel industry executive and consultant with experience in small-ship cruising and Alaska, will report to Kevin Rabbitt, CEO of parent company Hornblower Group. Giersdorf will serve as acting president for a term of up to 18 months.
“Hornblower Group is committed to the expansion of American Queen Voyages, as evidenced by the substantial investments in new vessels, our company rebrand, expanding technology, web and marketing tools and opening a new office in Fort Lauderdale, putting us right in the heart of the cruise industry,” Rabbitt said.
“In order to expedite these goals, we need someone that can be charged with leading the organization with a deep knowledge of the industry, strong drive and sharp business instincts to ensure we are taking the necessary steps in our growth plan,” he said. “I am thrilled to welcome David, our friend and cruise industry veteran, into the role of acting president. With David’s passion, resilient operational creative experience, and a keen sense of the industry, I am confident he will provide the leadership we need to build and optimize all related opportunities for American Queen Voyage’s operations.”
Giersdorf has been an advisor to American Queen Voyages for nearly three years. As acting president, Giersdorf is responsible for developing and implementing American Queen Voyages’ overall business strategy including growth, innovation, performance and rebuild. Giersdorf’s arrival coincides with Isis Ruiz, who recently joined American Queen Voyages as chief commercial officer to oversee sales, marketing, contact center and revenue management.
Giersdorf comes to American Queen with 40-plus years of experience in the cruise and travel industry. Together with family, he pioneered several Alaska tourism developments, owned and operated the Glacier Bay National Park lodging and excursion cruise concession, and built a small-ship cruise line, later sold to a Fortune 50 company. Giersdorf previously worked with Windstar Cruises and Holland America Line as it implemented its “Signature of Excellence” expansion and upgrade initiative.
Giersdorf partnered to build CF2GS into a marketing services company, which was later sold to Foote Cone Belding/True North Communications, as well as established Global Voyages Group as a consultancy in the specialty cruise and travel category.
Giersdorf has served on a variety of boards, including as chairman of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). He also wrote “Hard Ships – Navigating Your Company, Career, And Life Through The Fog Of Disruption.”
American Queen Voyages is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022 and now offers a portfolio of North American itineraries comprised of Rivers, Lakes & Oceans and Expedition experiences.
