Amtrak Appoints Stephen Gardner President
People November 30, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The appointment is part of a broader effort to position the company well in 2021. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn announced that Stephen Gardner has been appointed president, effective December 1, 2020.
Gardner’s appointment is part of a broader set of actions taken under Flynn’s leadership, working with the Board of Directors, to ensure that Amtrak is well-positioned for success in fiscal year 2021 and beyond.
“We have two urgent challenges in 2021. We need to successfully manage our business through this global pandemic, and we need to take the right steps to ensure that Amtrak is strong and viable for the next 50 years and beyond,” said Flynn. “Establishing the President position reflects these significant responsibilities and creates a leadership structure to address the challenges ahead.”
As president, Gardner will drive the company’s effort to regain and grow customers and partners through strong delivery of Amtrak’s Annual Operating Plan and modernization of Amtrak’s products, services, infrastructure and fleet. Overseeing Marketing, Operations, Planning and Asset Development, and Government Affairs and Corporate Communications, Gardner will lead day-to-day operations and advance Amtrak’s long-term goals.
Gardner currently serves as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Commercial Officer. Since coming to Amtrak in 2009, Gardner has been responsible for efforts to expand state-supported service partnerships, advance significant equipment procurements, improve Northeast Corridor infrastructure, formulate policies to carry out Amtrak’s strategic plan, and guide general development and planning activities.
Prior to Amtrak, Gardner worked on rail and transportation policy for the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Senator Tom Carper (DE) and others.
Early in his transportation career, Gardner held various positions with Guilford Rail System, now Pan Am Railways, and the Buckingham Branch Railroad in Virginia.
SOURCE: Amtrak press release.
