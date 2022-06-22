Anguilla Tourist Board Names Chantelle Richardson Deputy Director
People Brian Major June 22, 2022
The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB)’s directors named Chantelle Richardson deputy director of tourism, effective immediately. In her new role, Richardson will manage the ATB’s “internal and external relationships and communications, including procurement, human resources, public relations [and] government relations,” along with “ATB policy and corporate restructuring,” said board officials in a statement.
Richardson “has proven to be a significant asset to the ATB over the years, and we are happy to recognize her contribution with this well-deserved promotion,” said Kenroy Herbert, ATB’s chairman. Richardson brings more than 15 years of public- and private-sector experience in tourism, sales and marketing to her new position and has worked for Anguilla’s tourist board in several capacities.
Richardson most recently served as coordinator, international markets, with responsibility managing operations at ATB’s international agencies. She first joined ATB as an administrative assistant in New York in 2005.
Her private sector experience includes positions as events and weddings coordinator at the Malliouhana Hotel and Spa, and head concierge at the Viceroy Anguilla (now the Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla).
Richardson’s appointment comes as the Caribbean destination is offering expanded visitor access via its first-ever direct flights from the U.S. Anguilla is also upgrading its tourism infrastructure, with a new ferry terminal and revamped roads and walkways in The Valley, the island’s municipal center.
“Chantelle will have no learning curve as she transitions into this position,” said Stacey Liburd, Anguilla’s director of tourism. “I look forward to our continued partnership, as she has been an invaluable resource and a dependable member of staff, bringing a wealth of industry and organizational knowledge and expertise to our initiatives.”
“I appreciate the recognition and the vote of confidence from the Board and look forward to the challenges and responsibility that come with this position,” Richardson said. “I am committed to Anguilla and to the ATB, and I am proud of the work we have done to expand and enhance our tourism industry and our visitor experience.”
