Anguilla Tourist Board Promotes Shellya Rogers-Webster
People March 29, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Rogers-Webster has been promoted to the role of Deputy Director of Tourism. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The Board of Directors of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce the promotion of Shellya Rogers-Webster to the position of Deputy Director of Tourism. In her new capacity, Rogers-Webster will be predominantly responsible for leading and managing the Anguilla Tourist Board’s internal and external relationships and communications, including financial management, human resources, public relations, government relations, ATB policy and corporate restructuring.
“I am very pleased to see Shellya Rogers-Webster elevated to the post of Deputy Director of Tourism,” stated the Hon. Minister of Tourism, Haydn Hughes. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and a level of professionalism that is a hallmark of the Ministry. I look forward to continuing to work with Mrs. Rogers-Webster over the next four and a half years and beyond.”
Prior to assuming the position of Deputy Director of Tourism, Mrs. Rogers-Webster served as the Manager, Corporate Affairs for the Anguilla Tourist Board, a position she held since her appointment to the agency in July 2017.
“Shellya Rogers-Webster has proven herself to be an invaluable asset to the Anguilla Tourist Board,” declared ATB Chairman Kenroy Herbert. “Her impressive administrative skills have served us well in guiding the organization through some challenging times. With this well-deserved promotion, the Board recognizes her contribution to the agency, and we have every confidence that she will continue to exceed expectations in her new position.”
Before joining the Anguilla Tourist Board, Mrs. Roger-Webster worked as a Senior Programme Officer, Culture in the Department of Youth & Culture. She was charged with designing, developing and managing the department’s cultural development programs, and successfully mobilized public, private and community resources to facilitate the growth and sustainability of arts and cultural development in Anguilla. Her love of the arts and desire to work with young people was forged at a series of internships with the British Museum in London, the Edna Carlsten Arts Gallery and the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
“I look forward to the challenges and responsibility that will come with my new position, and to working closely with Director Liburd to fulfill the ATB’s mission,” said Rogers-Webster. “I appreciate the Board’s vote of confidence, and I am grateful for the support of my colleagues. Tourism is a collaborative enterprise, and this is a collective effort; we are fortunate to have a team of dedicated professionals at the ATB who are committed to growing our tourism industry, Anguilla’s economic lifeline.”
Rogers-Webster is a graduate of the University of Birmingham, where she earned her Master’s Degree in Public Management (Distinction). She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Arts Management (Summa Cum Laude), with Minors in Business Administration & Political Science. She also holds a Professional Certificate in Sustainable Tourism Destination Management from George Washington University, and is a Chartered Director with the Caribbean Governance Training Institute.
SOURCE: Anguilla Tourist Board press release.
