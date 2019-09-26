Ares M. Michaelides Appointed President of AQSC and Victory Cruise Lines
American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC), a leader in U.S. river cruising, has appointed Ares M. Michaelides as President of AQSC and Victory Cruise Lines (Victory).
In this role, Michaelides will lead the strategic growth plans of the AQSC fleet (American Queen, American Empress, American Duchess and the highly anticipated American Countess) and the Victory fleet (M/V Victory I and M/V Victory II and the M/V Ocean Victory scheduled to debut in 2021).
Michaelides will lead each brand’s business strategy to continue to develop and innovate AQSC/Victory’s unique product offering – AQSC is a leader in U.S. river cruises and Victory a leader in Great Lakes cruising – and elevate the vacation experience for its guests.
Michaelides has 25 years of experience in the maritime and cruising industry and will build upon past success at various entities to optimize AQSC/Victory’s strategy and brand offering.
“American Queen Steamboat Company’s legacy is rooted in our ability to offer time-honored traditions on our river cruises from dining, to Broadway-caliber entertainment and top-tier shore excursions,” shares John Waggoner, Founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “As we continue to progress, we’re confident that Ares will tap into his long history and success in the industry to help continue the growth of the company.”
Prior to his role with AQSC, Michaelides most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Ship Supply International, a leading global supplier of goods and services to the maritime industry.
Prior to that, over the course of 10 years, he held executive positions (Interim CEO, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer) with Starboard Cruise Services, the world’s largest cruise retailer.
Previously, Michaelides spent over a decade in executive positions with the world’s largest cruise companies including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Celebrity Cruises Inc. and MSC Cruises USA.
“I’ve been very fortunate that my cruise experience has allowed me to have a hand in managing all aspects of the business, from understanding the economics of the cruise sector to retail innovation and execution to managing logistics for the world’s largest cruise lines,” said Michaelides. “I am honored to be a part of the American Queen Steamboat Company/Victory Cruise Lines team and look forward to leading a strategic vision that elevates the company to the next level and continues its success.”
Michaelides holds a Master of Science and Master of Arts degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Drew University and a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Born and raised in New York, Michaelides now resides in Louisville, KY.
SOURCE: American Queen Steamboat Company press release.
