ASTA Mourns the Passing of Bob Duglin
Bob Duglin, vice president, international membership and host agencies and managing director, ASTA Small Business Network, has passed away.
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) announced Duglin's passing in a statement from ASTA president and CEO Zane Kerby.
“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our friend, colleague and industry statesman, Bob Duglin," wrote Kerby. "Bob passed away on Sunday at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. More than ten years ago, Bob was hired by Scott Koepf, who served as President of the National Association of Career Travel Agents (NACTA) at the time. Bob’s initial role was to organize FAM trips for NACTA, now known as the ASTA Small Business Network. Through the years, Bob rose steadily in responsibility."
Duglin served as ASTA senior staff for the past eight years, and Kerby went on to praise Duglin's achievements, his devotion to those he worked with as well his help during this last year.
“Always ready to help, Bob rolled up his sleeves during the pandemic. He coordinated ASTA's efforts assisting our Independent Advisor members navigate the labyrinth of state unemployment forms and regulations to ensure they received the benefits they needed," noted Kerby. "With a keen eye for market developments, Bob was the driving force behind ASTA’s new River Cruise Expo event. And although Bob traveled the world, his real passion was people. It’s hard to think of Bob without picturing him in the midst of friends. To know him was to like him."
Kerby also spoke with former NACTA/ASTA Small Business Network President, Ann Chamberlain who worked closely with Duglin.
"Ann and I spoke last night, and after a good cry, we talked about his gentle nature, his kindness and patience," said Kerby. ‘Bob would never hurt anyone,’ was Ann’s heartfelt observation."
“Bob’s sudden passing leaves a huge hole in ASTA’s heart," Kerby concluded. "We’ll miss you, brother. Your wise counsel, your humor, your dogged devotion to the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. Though the pain of your absence is sharp, as we watch your ship disappear out of sight over the horizon, there are others remarking, ‘Hey, here comes Bob.’ Till we meet again.”
