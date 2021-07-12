Atlas Ocean Voyages Adds Paul Girouard To Sales Team
July 12, 2021
Atlas Ocean Voyages named industry veteran Paul Girouard as regional sales director, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
He joins Atlas with more than 35 years of experience in luxury cruise sales and will work with travel advisors and consortiums on behalf of the new luxe-adventure cruise brand.
His appointment comes right before the Aug. 4 launch of World Navigator, the company’s first small, luxury expedition ship, which will sail Egypt and Greek Isle voyages this summer.
“We are glad to bolster Atlas’ strong and agile sales team with Paul,” said Carlos Garzon, senior vice president of business development for Atlas. “Paul’s extensive experience and business relationships will expand Atlas’ reach as we continue to support and educate our valued travel advisor partners about the industry’s first luxury product in more than two decades.”
Most recently, Girouard was with Crystal Cruises and rose to lead the North American sales team as the continent’s director of sales. Before that, he was the manager of sales for cruise-tour operator, Ocean Cruise Lines and Pearl Cruises.
At 9,930 gross tons, World Navigator is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.
Atlas’ signature “All Inclusive All The Way” fares include complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. Every stateroom has binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites. For more information, click here.
