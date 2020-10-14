Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces Three Executive Appointments
Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today the appointment of three managing executives for the luxury adventure cruise brand. Christine Borrack has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer; Carlos Garzon is named Senior Vice President of Business Development; and Andrew Moris has been appointed Vice President of Guest Services. The three executive appointments are announced as Atlas Ocean Voyages continues to grow and prepare for the launch of World Navigator in July 2021.
"Christine, Carlos and Andrew's appointments significantly strengthen Atlas' management team," said President Alberto Aliberti. "Christine has been pivotal in creating our financial framework and Carlos and Andrew bring their extensive industry experience to lead Atlas' operations as we continue to expand through these unprecedented times. The three new appointees each have critical roles in managing our company as demand for our distinctive luxe-adventure expeditions continues to increase."
Christine Borrack is promoted to Chief Financial Officer after having served as Atlas' Director of Finance for more than a year. She has been instrumental in building the financial management framework of Atlas, as well as liaising with parent-company Mystic Invest and global investors. Christine has more than 15 years of experience in accounting, finance and operational management, and has played key roles in multiple company divestments and acquisitions with Cain Brothers, Ernst & Young and KPMH in her previous position as controller at Ambrosia Treatment Centers.
Carlos joins Atlas with nearly 20 years' experience in Cruise and Travel Sales and Revenue Management, having worked for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean. In his role, Carlos will lead the company's revenue strategy and coordinate the strategic direction of Atlas' commercial efforts. Carlos holds an MBA from Florida International University and is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy.
Andrew Moris comes to Atlas with more than 25 years of experience in Contact Center management and is responsible for creating and leading the company's newly expanded and reorganized Reservations department. He previously worked for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Alorica (PRC, LLC) and Sun International. Andrew will continue to elevate the Reservations Department; expand air/sea services; as well as foster and train the company's talented team members to rise in the company.
For more information, visit atlasoceanvoyages.com.
SOURCE: Atlas Ocean Voyages press release.
