Aurora Expeditions Names Monique Ponfoort as CEO
Theresa Norton July 13, 2020
Aurora Expeditions announced the appointment of Monique Ponfoort as CEO of the Australia-based adventure line, starting in October 2020.
The former vice president and general manager for the Asia Pacific from Ponant and Paul Gauguin Cruises, she will replace Robert Halfpenny, who recently resigned as managing director of Aurora Expeditions but remains in discussions with the board of directors regarding future opportunities within the company.
“Monique is an impressive executive and her extensive experience in the cruise and travel industry will be of enormous value to Aurora Expeditions,” said Neville Buch, chairman of the board. “The board and I are delighted that Monique has agreed to join us. We have a very exciting future ahead of us with our second vessel, the Sylvia Earle, arriving in 2021 and further vessel plans in the pipeline.”
“I was drawn to the growth and forward-thinking of the business together with their true passion in delivering outstanding expeditions and guests experiences to some of the most remote and unique places and cultures in the world,” Ponfoort said. “I look forward to building on this incredible 28 years of history and to achieve further success in the years to come.”
Buch will work in an executive chairman role until Ponfoort’s start date.
