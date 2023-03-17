Bermuda Tourism Authority Names Tracy Berkeley Permanent CEO
People Claudette Covey March 17, 2023
The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) appointed Tracy Berkeley, who has been serving as interim chief executive officer for the past nine months, as its permanent CEO.
She is the tourism authority’s first female CEO.
“We are excited to announce Tracy Berkeley to the position of CEO and are confident that the organization – and Bermuda as a whole – will benefit greatly from her leadership and expertise,” said BTA Board Chairman Wayne Caines. “As interim CEO, she answered the call to take on the challenge and delivered against a clear set of mandates, determined by the board, impeccably.
“I am confident that she will continue to do so with our support and the support of the island’s valuable community.”
Berkeley joined the BTA in 2020, serving as its chief administration officer.
“It is with a deep sense of pride and humility that I officially take the helm as the CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority,” Berkeley said. “We are starting to see incremental growth along with a reinvigorated local community. Our success can be attributed in part to a focused, data-led strategic recovery plan and our commitment to seeing it through."
“By championing Bermuda’s core strengths and engaging with media and trade partners around the world, we have been able to leverage the island's key selling characteristics and reinforce the message that we are open for business.”
