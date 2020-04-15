Blue Diamond Names Jürgen Stütz as SVP-Sales, Marketing and Distribution
Blue Diamond Resorts named industry veteran Jürgen Stütz as senior vice president-sales, marketing and distribution.
With more than 29 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, combined with a sales and marketing background, Stütz is charged with generating maximum revenue by growing digital sales, implementing distribution from Latin America, and streamlining all sales, revenue and marketing efforts across Blue Diamond’s portfolio.
“Jürgen’s consistent and effective leadership demonstrates his ability to drive meaningful growth in sales, occupancy and distribution, all key to leading our organization through the next phase of growth,” said Jordi Pelfort, president of hotels and resorts at Sunwing Travel Group. “His robust experience coupled with his deep knowledge of the global hospitality space is well-aligned with Blue Diamond’s strong momentum.”
Stütz began his career as director of sales and marketing at Hotel Melia Bavaro and Hotel Paradisus Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Since then, he has held numerous executive sales and marketing positions at hospitality companies around the world, such as Sol Melia, Linder Hotels & Resorts, LTI-International Hotels and Melia Hotels International. Most recently, Stütz was the chief commercial officer at Decameron Hotels & Resorts, where he oversaw a team of 730 members across 34 hotels and resorts in nine countries and generated more than $480 million in annual revenue.
Blue Diamond’s portfolio encompasses 47 properties with 15,500 rooms in 10 countries. Its brands include Royalton Luxury Resorts and its adults-only sub-brands Hideaway at Royalton and CHIC by Royalton. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers an upscale naturist vacation for those over 21. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation for the entire family with on-site splash parks and a kids club, while Starfish Resorts provides value in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star, while Mystique Resorts is a boutique-style resort collection.
