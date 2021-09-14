Bruce Parkinson Joins TravelPulse Canada as Associate Editorial Director
People September 13, 2021
John Kirk, Founder and President of TravelPulse Canada, has announced the appointment of Bruce Parkinson as Associate Editorial Director, adding depth to the strong team of writers covering the industry on behalf of Canada’s travel professionals.
“I’ve known and worked with Bruce for 30 years now,” Kirk said. “He brings a strong depth of knowledge, clear writing style and large network of contacts to the role. His long experience of writing and curating content relevant to the travel trade will be an asset as we continue our commitment to providing the information our readers need to navigate a fast-changing industry.”
Parkinson spent the early part of his career writing about business, fashion and the radio and television industries before choosing the travel industry as his area of specialty. Parkinson is well known within the Canadian travel community having spent close to 15 years as Editor in Chief at another trade media outlet, until his departure in early 2020. He has spent time writing marketing, advertising and public relations copy for several prominent travel brands throughout his career and has an impressive network of industry relationships in Canada and around the world.
Parkinson said “ I’m really excited to be joining the team at TravelPulse Canada. I’ve watched them evolve since their entry into the marketplace a little over four years ago when John rolled out the brand here. Their ability to deliver news and information at the speed they do, innovations such as their on camera interviews, their virtual events platform, all have certainly changed the landscape and taken trade media communications to a new level in Canada. I’m looking forward to being part of their story."
Alexandra, Catherine, Jim, John, and Marsha are looking forward to working with you.
