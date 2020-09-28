BVI Tourism Veteran Tackling New Hospitality Role
In a career defined by her inclusion in nearly every facet of Caribbean tourism, Sharon Flax-Brutus is now facing one of her greatest challenges.
The Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands (BVI) native left her eight-year position as the territory’s tourism director in June to become director of operations of Virgin Gorda Villa Rentals and Leverick Bay Resort & Marina, separate hospitality brands under the same ownership.
Flax-Brutus earlier spent 12 years in management roles at Virgin Gorda’s iconic Rosewood Little Dix Bay Resort and served as a BVI station manager for American Eagle. Flax-Brutus also spent years learning hospitality from the ground up working in her family’s tourism business.
But nothing could have prepared her to tackle her new responsibilities amid a global pandemic. Although BVI archipelago officials will reopen the country’s borders to international visitors beginning December 1 under an earlier-launched, phased plan, the country has at times struggled with the pandemic.
Nevertheless, Andrew Fahie, the BVI premier, said the territory is “vigorously preparing to welcome back tourists” and will “reopen in the safest way possible using science and technology as a guide.”
It is within this environment that Flax-Brutus will seek to attract global visitors in her newest role. We spoke with her recently to discuss her newest position and the issues currently facing BVI tourism.
TP: What is the situation in the BVI with regards to COVID-19 infection?
SFB: “We have no confirmed cases on Virgin Gorda and we’re hoping we keep it that way. There has been a spike in cases in Tortola [and] there are some restrictions in terms of intra-BVI island transfers. The ferry companies have very reduced schedules. There were 12 to 14 ferry trips per day between Tortola and Virgin Gorda and now there is only one. That is probably a good thing to reduce the spread of the illness.”
TP: It will be a while before Americans can again travel to the territory, so what kind of market have you attracted to Virgin Gorda Villas and Leverick Bay?
SFB: “There’s been a local demand for staycations. This is the time of the year that residents of the BVI travel to the U.S. and Canada for our vacations. The people I like to call the ‘two percenters’ can fly from Antigua right into the airport in Virgin Gorda in less than one hour. Now is the time to think about business differently and what can be sustainable because COVID is not going anywhere.”
TP: How have you adjusted how the two properties operate in this environment?
SFB: “I’ve been working with both teams, recognizing we’re now into the contact-less, touch-less type of service. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be personal. In the days of COVID, the villas especially are well suited to what I think is going to happen in the marketplace. The number one amenity in my opinion, will become safety and hygiene. It’s going to be about the standards of cleanliness and safety.
TP: What specific steps are you taking?
SFB: “With our villas, I reduced the minimum of seven nights to three nights, and on a recent weekend we had 14 of 20 villas occupied. We are marketing to high net-worth individuals. We had six couples rent two villas; they were supposed to go to Greece for the summer but could not due to COVID. We were able to create a Grecian-themed experience for them within the two villas.”
TP: How are you matching the deluxe villas to clients?
SFB: “This is an opportunity to do a lot of the things I’ve always wanted to do in the luxury hotel space in terms of very personalized service. With 20 villas it is so important to match the right guest with the right villa. Some are inside villas, some are beachfront villas, some have TVs in the bedrooms, others have TVs throughout and some have no TVs in the bedroom at all. There is one with a putting green and a Zen garden. It’s a time to personalize service even more.”
TP: What are your expectations for the near future with regard to the return of international visitors?
SFB: “We’re hoping we can reopen for the festive season in 2020, which is around December. We will just have to watch the next couple of weeks. We do have bookings for the festive season; there is that pent-up demand. But the safety component overrides everything. I am confident the government is working as diligently as they can to ensure the best safety protocols.”
