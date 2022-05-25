Caesar Campbell Named Turks and Caicos Tourist Board Chairman
People Brian Major May 25, 2022
The Turks and Caicos government named Caesar Campbell chairman of the Turks and Caicos Tourist Board. Campbell is a veteran Caribbean travel executive, having served in senior positions for the Jamaica Tourist Board, the SuperClubs all-inclusive resort chain and the Caribbean Tourism Organization.
“Caesar Campbell is uniquely qualified to chair our Tourist Board,” said Josephine Connolly, the Turks and Caicos’ tourism minister, in a statement.
“[Campbell] has worked successfully in every sector of our tourism industry in the capacity of director of tourism for the Turks and Caicos Tourist Board, [as] the executive director of the Turks and Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association (TCHTA) and as president of the Airport Operators Committee,” Connolly said.
Additionally, Campbell owns Olympia DMC, a hotels and hospitality-related management firm, said Connolly, and has previously been named TCHTA’s Small Hotel Executive of the Year by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. “Caesar is highly respected in his field,” Connolly said. “His appointment marks a new chapter in our country’s tourism industry.”
“The Covid-19 pandemic imposed itself on the tourism industry worldwide, and the last two years have been challenging,” said Campbell. “Post Covid-19, travel will inevitably be different, and competition will be fierce.
“Consequently, at the Tourist Board, we will need innovation and collaboration to ensure we grow our business,” he said. “I am excited to engage with all our stakeholders for us to become a more resilient and sustainable destination.”
Campbell is a native of Jamaica who has lived in the Turks and Caicos for the past 25 years, said TCHTA officials. He manages and operates Turks and Caicos properties Hotel La Vista Azul and The Tides.
