Last updated: 04:03 PM ET, Wed February 22 2023

Cayman Islands Names New Tourism Team Members

People Cayman Islands Department of Tourism Brian Major February 22, 2023

Marzeta Bodden, Tristaca Ebanks, Lauren Brook of CIDOT
New CIDOT officials (left to right) Marzeta Bodden, Tristaca Ebanks, and Lauren Brook. (Photo Courtesy of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism)

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) named three officials to new strategic positions dedicated to tourism industry growth in the territory, said Rosa Harris, the agency’s director.

The new CIDOT officials, Marzeta Bodden, Lauren Brook and Tristaca Ebanks, are “experienced and talented” Caymanian women with significant industry experience, said Harris.

“The department is pleased to welcome three experienced and talented Caymanian women to our team,” Harris said. “They have all transitioned seamlessly into their roles, and I look forward to seeing how their ideas and perspectives advance the department’s mandate.”

Bodden, named deputy director, tourism product development, has 20 years of public and private-sector experience, spanning aviation, tourism, education and financial services. and holding positions in both the public and private sector.

Prior to joining CIDOT, Bodden provided policy and communications support to the Cayman Islands’ premier, cabinet, and senior government leaders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said CIDOT officials.

She has also coordinated initiatives focused on Cayman history and national pride, and initiatives to engage educate, and inspire youth while celebrating diversity and culture.

Lauren Brook, named manager of global public relations services, has worked in public relations, internal communications and business development in the Cayman Islands, Canada and the United Kingdom for over a decade.

Brook’s public relations and communications experience spans the hospitality, commercial real estate, finance and insurance industries.

Tristaca Ebanks, named manager, national promotions and events, brings more than 15 years of experience working on events on behalf of the Cayman Islands government to her new role.

Ebanks previously served as a special events coordinator and manager for the Cayman Islands’ Ministry of Investment, Innovation & Social Development. She has worked as a personal assistant to the chief officer at the Ministry of Employment & Border Control and as the personal assistant to the deputy governor.

Ebanks received the Cayman Islands Government Employee of the Year Award in 2017, and Certificate Badge of Honor for her contributions to the Cayman Islands community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris said the team is “empowered to transform the islands’ product offerings in the post-COVID environment, bolster marketing and promotional activity, and deliver on quality experiences and business development expansion.”

Brian Major
