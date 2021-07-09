Chicago Area Travel Industry Plans Annual Golf Outing
A group of Chicago area travel and hospitality executives is once again hosting a charitable golf outing after missing last year due to the pandemic.
The Chicagoland Travel Industry & Hospitality Golf Outing is scheduled for July 19 at Eaglewood Resort, Country Club and Spa in Itasca, Ill.
“We are pleased to announce our 2021 golf event is BACK and better than EVER! Coming off of the most challenging year in our industry to date, the excitement of a golf event where camaraderie, networking and golf can bring all components together is a good news story we want to share,” the organization said in a press release.
More than 100 professionals from airline, cruise, hotel, tour operators, travel agencies and other businesses will come together for the golf outing, which has been held for more than 50 years.
Among the sponsors this year are American Airlines and Marriott Hotels. A live auction will be held with proceeds going to Make-A- Wish Illinois.
The golf outing includes a putting tournament, a scramble golf round, cocktail reception, buffet dinner, and prizes, raffles and awards.
The cost for golf as an individual golfer is $100, which includes dinner. A corporate foursome is $380, including dinner. Dinner only is $40. Deadline to enter is July 14.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. Golf is followed by a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m., followed by prizes, raffle, awards and the live auction.
For more information on participating or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Patty Hall at CHItravelindustrygolf@gmail.com.
