Claudette Davis Named to Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board Tourism Post
The Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB), named Claudette Davis director of travel industry marketing, a new position at the Bahamas tourism agency. An NPIPB official since 1989, Davis’ new role will “support the organization’s entire destination marketing efforts,” said NPIPB officials in a statement.
Davis will work closely with NPIPB member hotels and The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism to “organize and coordinate marketing and sales activities on behalf of the destination,” said Fred Lounsberry, NPIPB’s CEO.
Davis’ responsibilities also include “planning and supporting” travel industry events and consumer and trade shows, including the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace.
Additionally, she will “build NPIPB's relationships with tour operators, airline partners, travel agents and group and incentive/meeting planners,” and “work closely with” NPIPB's member hotels and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism to organize and coordinate marketing and sales activities for the destination
“Claudette has been an essential part of the destination’s success, and this new role is indicative of her dedication to serving Nassau Paradise Island and The Bahamas as a whole,” said Lounsberry.
He added, “Claudette’s years of experience and knowledge of the destination helps her understand what motivates today’s travelers and will be invaluable as we regain our momentum to return to our record tourism levels of 2019.”
Davis initially served as an NPIPB sales coordinator based in Nassau, before being promoted to sales director. Davis was named the director of marketing services and relocated to NPIPB’s Florida office in 2003.
Davis has a master’s degree in International Business from the University of Miami and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from York University in Toronto, Canada.
