CLIA Honors 2021 North America Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Award Winners
People Janeen Christoff July 30, 2021
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced its 2021 North America Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Awards. Winners were inducted at the Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Awards Gala Dinner which took place at the CLIA Cruise360 conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
“The Hall of Fame winners represent the best of the best—innovative, visionary and committed—this group demonstrates passion, dedication and a continued commitment to propel the cruise industry forward,” said Kelly Craighead, CLIA president and CEO. “CLIA is honored to acknowledge the hard work of these exceptional industry leaders.”
Individuals and organizations were recognized for their accomplishments and contributions to the cruise industry in the United States and Canada.
Lifetime Achievement Award Winner
Scott Koepf, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Cruise Planners
Koepf was recognized for wide-reaching impact on the cruise industry, including leadership roles at Club Med, Sitmar Cruises, Cruise Holidays International, GalaxSea Cruises, Sabre, Nexion, Avoya Travel and Cruise Planners.
Travel Agency Innovator Award Winner
This honor, bestowed upon a CLIA Travel Agency Member or Premier Agency Member, was presented to KHM Travel Group.
One of the leading host agencies, CLIA noted that KHM Travel Group empowers, educates, supports, and promotes independent travel agents through a unique program focused on personal support and agent development.
Elite Cruise Counsellor of the Year Award Winner
CLIA honored Jeannie Lipphard, ECCS, with this year's award, recognizing her achievement as a top 10 or top 5 producing agent each year using the education provided by CLIA as well as the support and tools provided by Nexion.
