Last updated: 06:27 PM ET, Fri July 30 2021

CLIA Honors 2021 North America Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Award Winners

People Janeen Christoff July 30, 2021

Scott Koepf
Scott Koepf

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced its 2021 North America Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Awards. Winners were inducted at the Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Awards Gala Dinner which took place at the CLIA Cruise360 conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

“The Hall of Fame winners represent the best of the best—innovative, visionary and committed—this group demonstrates passion, dedication and a continued commitment to propel the cruise industry forward,” said Kelly Craighead, CLIA president and CEO. “CLIA is honored to acknowledge the hard work of these exceptional industry leaders.”

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

A busy airport baggage claim area Travel Numbers to Continue Increasing for Remainder of 2021 Impacting Travel

Marketing strategy. How Travel Advisors Can Give Their Business the... Travel Agent

human trafficking WTTC Report Shows How Travel and Tourism Can Combat... Features & Advice

Young couple at a travel agency office, travel agent, travel advisor The Pandemic Piqued Travel Advisors’ Interest in... Host Agency & Consortia

Sara Nelson, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO REPORT: 85% of Flight Attendants Experienced Unruly... Airlines & Airports

Individuals and organizations were recognized for their accomplishments and contributions to the cruise industry in the United States and Canada.

Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

Scott Koepf, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Cruise Planners

Koepf was recognized for wide-reaching impact on the cruise industry, including leadership roles at Club Med, Sitmar Cruises, Cruise Holidays International, GalaxSea Cruises, Sabre, Nexion, Avoya Travel and Cruise Planners.

Travel Agency Innovator Award Winner

This honor, bestowed upon a CLIA Travel Agency Member or Premier Agency Member, was presented to KHM Travel Group.

One of the leading host agencies, CLIA noted that KHM Travel Group empowers, educates, supports, and promotes independent travel agents through a unique program focused on personal support and agent development.

Elite Cruise Counsellor of the Year Award Winner

CLIA honored Jeannie Lipphard, ECCS, with this year's award, recognizing her achievement as a top 10 or top 5 producing agent each year using the education provided by CLIA as well as the support and tools provided by Nexion.

For more information on United States

For more People News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Marriott, CEO, Arne Sorenson

Arne Sorenson Award Established To Recognize Social Impact...

Hawaii Tourism Authority Promotes Two Executives to Newly Created Positions

Princess Cruises Names Senior Officers for Discovery Princess

Kari Tarnowski Promoted at American Queen Steamboat/Victory

Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Appoints David Whitaker President and CEO

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS