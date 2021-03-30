Club Med Appoints Amelie Brouhard To VP Marketing, Sales
WHY IT RATES: Brouhard's transition to the U.S. market comes at a pivotal time for Club Med. —Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Club Med announced today the promotion of Amélie Brouhard to Vice President of Marketing Omnichannel North America and U.S.A. Sales. Previously Vice President of Canada, Amélie will now lead the North American division’s commercial and marketing strategies to gain market shares and continue optimizing the customer omnichannel pathway. Vincent Giraud will take over her former role as the Vice President of Canada in addition to his North America Sales Operations role. Amélie’s new role reports directly to Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean.
Amélie started her Club Med career in 2011 as a Product Manager and Senior Product Manager on the Strategic Marketing team in Paris. In 2015, she was promoted to Marketing and Communication Director for Club Med Canada, where she successfully drove the brand’s development and Canadian business growth. She was promoted to Vice President of Canada and Mexico in 2019, leading the country’s commercial contribution while also setting the ground for the launch of Club Med Québec, scheduled to open in December 2021, which has already booked more than 4,000 clients to date.
“Amélie is a proven leader and her transition to the U.S. market comes at a pivotal time for Club Med,” says Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean. “As a brand, we have rapid expansion plans – with 16 new resort openings plus 10 renovations and extensions of existing resorts between now and 2023 – and Amélie and her team will have key roles in the evolution of our portfolio.”
Along with Club Med’s over 70 years of experience in the market, the brand’s Safe Together hygiene protocols and flexible cancellation and booking policies allow guests more peace of mind to enjoy their next Club Med vacation without any constraints. Amélie and her team are working to ensure guests have the freedom to seize every moment and focus on what matters to them – whether it’s a mental refresh or creating cherished memories with family, friends, and loved ones once again.
“Travel is reaching its turning point within the North American market and over the last few months, Club Med has seen a reinvigoration for revenge bookings, trending to more than a 30% increase versus 2019,” says Brouhard. “We are well-equipped to accommodate pent-up demand – as Club Med’s low-density resorts are spread across 50+ acres – and are continuing to implement effective measures to welcome back guests for a safe and memorable experience.”
SOURCE: Club Med press release.
