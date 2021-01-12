Cruise Industry Expert Benny Weidacher Joins Scenic Group
Benny Weidacher has joined Scenic Group as vice president of global cruise operations.
Weidacher will oversee all operational aspects of the company’s hotel services, culinary programs, expedition teams and technical departments for the award-winning river and ocean cruising yacht fleet for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Scenic Eclipse and Emerald Cruises brands. He reports directly to Rob Voss, Scenic Group’s Chief Operating Officer.
“Benny has a tremendous track record and reputation of success in the cruise industry and his knowledge and experience in all components of cruise operations, including hotel operations, guest services, crew performance and managing revitalization projects and new builds, will be invaluable to us as Scenic Group continues to grow,” said Rob Voss. “As Scenic’s guest-centric focus is always top of mind, Benny’s proven ability to develop unique and memorable experiences will bring even greater opportunities for us to check off the bucket lists of our guests, bringing them the WOW moments of travel that are talked about for years.”
As a 25-year cruise industry veteran, Weidacher most recently served as Vice President, Ship Operations Marine and Hotel for Madrid-based Pullmantur Cruise Lines. Prior to that role, he was the Project Manager, New Build and Fleet Design for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and has also held a variety of leadership positions during his career including Hotel Director for both Royal Caribbean Cruise lines and Celebrity.
“I am delighted and honored to join the Scenic Group family – one that shares my passion for the highest level of guest satisfaction while maintaining a daily focus on new health and safety protocols, maximizing efficiencies and creating a work atmosphere that is professional, respectful and encourages new ideas,” said Weidacher. “With the 2019 launch of the Scenic Eclipse, the new builds of Scenic Eclipse II and Emerald Azzurra, and an owner like Glen Moroney, who’s endless energy and passion for travel continues to set even higher standards in the ultra-luxury cruise market, I am excited to start a journey with a company that is at the forefront of the cruise industry and will always be a driving force.”
Scenic Group has grown over its 35-year history to include award-winning, river and ocean cruises and handcrafted land journeys that take guests to many of the world’s most fascinating destinations covering all seven continents.
Since 2008, Scenic has offered truly all-inclusive luxury river cruises in Europe, Southeast Asia and Russia on its 15 Scenic Space-Ships and Egypt on a luxury charter. In 2019, Scenic introduced the 228 guest Scenic Eclipse, The World’s First Discovery Yacht. Sister brand Emerald Cruises, parent of Emerald Waterways and the newly formed Emerald Yacht Cruises, has nine branded Star-Ships offering river sailings in Europe and on the Mekong, as well as the chartered river ship along the Volga River in Russia (MS Nizhny Novgorod).
In January 2022, the Emerald Azzurra will be the first yacht to launch under the Emerald Yacht Cruises brand—a 100-guest super yacht that will sail the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Red seas.
