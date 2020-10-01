Cruise Veteran Jack Anderson Named Interim CEO at Crystal
October 01, 2020
Crystal named cruise industry veteran Jack Anderson interim president and CEO, effective Oct. 2.
The announcement comes as Tom Wolber, Crystal’s president and CEO since September 2017, is stepping down to spend more time with his family and to pursue other interests, after completing his three-year service contract with the company.
Wolber’s expertise in cruise ship operations and newbuild construction has been a guiding force in Crystal’s expansion that now includes four new river ships and the upcoming 2021 launch of the company’s first expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor.
Since 2017, Anderson has served as advisor to Wolber and has overseen Crystal’s commercial efforts. Anderson previously served as Crystal’s vice chairman and senior vice president of marketing and sales. Before that, Anderson served as senior vice president of marketing and sales for Seabourn, Holland America Line and Windstar Cruises, and senior vice president of marketing for Carnival Corp.
“Jack’s history with Crystal runs deep; with nearly a decade of senior leadership and executive consultant roles at the company – combined with his 30-plus years of cruise industry experience – he possesses a profound knowledge of the Crystal brand and the luxury cruise market. He is uniquely suited to step into this role during this pivotal time in travel, ensuring a seamless transition,” said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, CEO and chairman of Crystal’s parent company, Genting Hong Kong. “We are grateful to Tom for his dedicated leadership, the successful introduction of our river ships and expanding Crystal into the expedition market, while maintaining Crystal’s commitment to an award-winning luxury experience.”
As Wolber looks ahead to the future, his sights are set primarily on more time with family.
“It has been a privilege to work alongside some of the very best professionals in this industry – all of whom embody the philosophy of ‘Crystal Family’,” Wolber said. “At this time, my focus is shifting toward my family and loved ones. I will always appreciate the rewarding experience I have had with Crystal and I know the company is in very good hands with Jack.”
The expansion of Crystal’s portfolio of brand experiences beyond ocean ships Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity began in 2015 with Genting Hong Kong’s purchase of the company and the launch of Crystal Yacht Cruises’ Crystal Esprit. This was followed by Crystal River Cruises in 2016 with four newbuild river ships following in 2017 and 2018 with the company preparing for the launch of Crystal Expedition Cruises next year.
