Crystal Cruises Appoints Industry Veterans to Trade Sales Positions
Crystal Cruises, which is now a unit of Abercrombie & Kent, appointed three of the luxury cruise line’s veterans to pivotal sales positions as part of its strategy to rebuild its trade partnerships.
Monique Ross was named director of strategic and national accounts and will manage consortia partners relationships and national account headquarter offices. Before joining Seabourn, she worked for Crystal for six years.
Effective Monday, October 3, Paul Girouard will rejoin the line as regional sales director, East region, with the responsibility of “driving sales through travel advisor partners in the Eastern part of the U.S.,” Crystal said. He worked for Crystal for 27 years before joining Atlas Ocean Voyages.
Ten-year Crystal veteran Melissa Nightingale was appointed regional sales director for the West region and will work with travel partners in the western half of the US and Canada.
“Our goal is to build a sales team made up of trusted professionals who understand Crystal’s brand ethos,” said Crystal Cruises President Jack Anderson. “These initial hires will lead our trade sales efforts in the coming months, as we announce the return to service of Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, as well as itineraries for 2023 and 2024.”
Added Brandon Townsley, Crystal’s vice president, sales & trade partnerships, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Monique, Paul and Melissa back to the Crystal Cruises brand.
“Given their connections and contributions to the brand over the years, their roles and experience, insight and tenured relationships with the travel advisor community will be vital to the company’s success as we begin a new chapter of providing unrivaled six-star luxury experiences at sea.”
In other staffing developments, Jeff Herzfeld has been named director of reservations, sales support & guest relations. He will be responsible for the call center at the line’s South Florida headquarters and will manage the groups department and the guest relations team.
Herzfeld formerly worked for Virgin Voyages and MSC Cruises.
“In the coming weeks, Crystal Cruises will be launching a campaign to re-engage travel sellers with the brand,” the line said. “Travel advisors are invited to register at CrystalCruises.com for updates on appointments, ship enhancements and new itineraries."
