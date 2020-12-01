Cunard Promotes Jamie Paiko to VP-Sales for Cunard North America
December 01, 2020
Cunard announced the promotion of Jamie Paiko, currently senior director of marketing, to vice president of sales.
In her new role, she will oversee the national account managers and provide support to regional sales directors and field sales team. She also will be responsible for Cunard’s North American public relations efforts.
Paiko is a 25-year veteran to the cruise industry, holding various roles at both Cunard and Princess Cruises.
Nicole Knox, who was manager of advertising and marketing, has been promoted to director of marketing and will oversee all marketing efforts for North America including digital advertising, trade and consumer advertising, web, customer relationship management, direct mail and collateral. Knox joined the Cunard marketing team in 2005.
Expanding his role as director of pricing and demand for Cunard North America, Jeriel Lubaton will add management of the customer service team to his responsibilities. Lubaton oversees pricing and performance for Cunard North America and Asia. He also leads the revenue management team and handles global executive reporting and forecasting.
“Throughout its esteemed history, North America has been a cornerstone of Cunard’s success,” said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe. “We plan on growing this ever more, including through our return to sailing in Alaska, and these three appointments will further strengthen our presence in North American market.”
