CWT Appoints New CEO
People April 27, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Michelle McKinney Frymire will take on the role starting May 1. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
CWT, a Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform, announced the appointment of Michelle McKinney Frymire as Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2021. Incumbent Kurt Ekert will be stepping down and will take on the role of senior advisor to the company.
Michelle joined CWT in 2019 and has over 20 years of travel industry experience. Her leadership has spanned a broad range of functions with notable leadership roles as the CFO at Starwood Vacation Ownership and Delta Technology (a division of Delta Airlines), as well as Continental Airlines and Delta Air Lines.
In addition, she held senior executive positions at several private equity portfolio companies where she led Strategy, Technology, HR, Corporate Development and Finance. Michelle currently serves on the Board of Directors for Family Gateway in Dallas, Texas and was appointed CWT’s President, Strategy & Transformation and Chief Financial Officer in October 2020.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Austin College and an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas.
“I am delighted to welcome Michelle to the role of leading our company into the next phase of our development, building on the successes of recent years*, and continuing to push us into achieving our true potential,” said Rick Gage, Chair of CWT’s parent company, CTII Holdings, Inc. “Following a strong and dynamic performance in her most immediate role as President, Strategy & Transformation and Chief Financial Officer, Michelle’s leadership skills will be key to our future accomplishments and continued development. As a natural development in our succession planning, I am also pleased that Kurt will remain an advisor to CWT, and I thank him for his leadership and impact.”
*Over the past five years, CWT has won approximately US$7 billion of new business, consistently grown market share, and built and scaled multiple, industry-leading offerings including RoomIt, follow-the-sun servicing, myCWT, messaging, and the China technology platform.
SOURCE: CWT press release.
For more information on United States
For more People News
Hilton Appoints Colette Baruth as VP of All-Inclusive Hotels & Resorts in the Americas
American Queen Steamboat Company, Victory Cruise Lines Expand Sales and Revenue Teams
JetBlue Appoints Carol Clements as Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Barbados Marketer Petra Roach To Join Grenada Tourism Authority as CEO
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS